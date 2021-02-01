Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Love is in the Air. Find the perfect present.
1. EVERGREEN PET LODGE
843.681.8354
EvergreenPetLodgeHHI.com
The Foggy Dog Holiday Tartan Collar Vintage Roses Dog Bandana
2. JBANKS
843.681.5122
jbanksdesign.com
Pink Quartz Picture Frames
3. SALTY DOG
843.842.6331
SaltyDog.com
Salty Dog Silipint Wine Glasses. They’re perfect for poolside; virtually
indestructible.
4. FACES DAY SPA
843.785.3075
FacesDaySpa.com
NUFACE MINI-Facial Toning Device
5. THE BEAUTY BOX
843.227.5501
This exclusive home edition of the FIRE & ICE facial, virtually guided by your Beauty Box skin care professional, helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and improve the appearance of skin tone resulting in a more youthful complexion.
6. HERITAGE FINE JEWELERY
843.689.2900
Heritagejewelershhi.com
Mix and match stackable rings are trending in fashion. In many different colors and patterns that would be a perfect Valentine’s gift.
7. FORSYTHE JEWELERS
843.671.7070
forsythejewelers.biz
Lagos - Maya collection - Sterling silver beaded necklace with large mother of pearl heart pendant framed by caviar beading. 34” length with lobster clasp.
Sterling silver heart stud white mother of pearl earrings framed by caviar beading. 12 mm with 14K yellow gold post
8. GIFTED HILTON HEAD
843.842.8787
GiftedHiltonHead.com
Uno de 50 bracelet, handmade in Spain
9. HEARTHWOOD HULL BAKERY
301.448.2974
hearthwoodhullbakery.com
Gooey Chocolate Heart Brownies