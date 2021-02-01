Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Love is in the Air. Find the perfect present.

1. EVERGREEN PET LODGE 
843.681.8354 
EvergreenPetLodgeHHI.com 
The Foggy Dog Holiday Tartan Collar Vintage Roses Dog Bandana 

 

 

 

 

giftguide32. JBANKS 
843.681.5122 
jbanksdesign.com 
Pink Quartz Picture Frames 

 

 

 

 

giftguide3 13. SALTY DOG 
843.842.6331 
SaltyDog.com 
Salty Dog Silipint Wine Glasses. They’re perfect for poolside; virtually

indestructible. 

giftguide44. FACES DAY SPA 
843.785.3075 
FacesDaySpa.com 
NUFACE MINI-Facial Toning Device 

 

giftguide55. THE BEAUTY BOX 
843.227.5501 
This exclusive home edition of the FIRE & ICE facial, virtually guided by your Beauty Box skin care professional, helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and improve the appearance of skin tone resulting in a more youthful complexion.

 

 

 

giftguide66. HERITAGE FINE JEWELERY 
843.689.2900 
Heritagejewelershhi.com
Mix and match stackable rings are trending in fashion. In many different colors and patterns that would be a perfect Valentine’s gift. 

 

giftguide77. FORSYTHE JEWELERS 
843.671.7070 
forsythejewelers.biz 
Lagos - Maya collection - Sterling silver beaded necklace with large mother of pearl heart pendant framed by caviar beading. 34” length with lobster clasp. 
Sterling silver heart stud white mother of pearl earrings framed by caviar beading. 12 mm with 14K yellow gold post 

 

 

8. GIFTED HILTON HEAD 
843.842.8787 
GiftedHiltonHead.com 
Uno de 50 bracelet, handmade in Spain 

 

9. HEARTHWOOD HULL BAKERY 
301.448.2974 
hearthwoodhullbakery.com 
Gooey Chocolate Heart Brownies 

