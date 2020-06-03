Subscribe2

FATHER’S DAY GIFT GUIDE

An assortment of ideas for the perfect present for dad. 

fathersdaygift1Vintage Feather Pen. These vintage feather pens come in an assortment of four feather designs, including natural pheasant, turkey, peacock and guinea fowl. 

J. Banks Retail Showroom 
843.682.1745 
www.JBanksDesign.com

 

The only Lowcountry-authorized provider of NOAA maps - on canvas or fine art paper, framed or gallery wrapped. 

The Great Frame Up 
843.815.4661 
Bluffton.TheGreatFrameUp.com

 

fathersdaygift2Just Relax men’s robe. 

Faces Day Spa 
The Village at Wexford 
843.785.3075 
www.FacesDaySpa.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

patagonia

A Patagonia Trucker & Baggies shorts, paired with Costa sunglasses, are sure to become Dad’s favorite gift! 

Quiet Storm 
Coligny Plaza 
843.671.2551 fathersdaygift3

 

 

Golf Paper Towel Holders - handcrafted from recycled golf clubs. 

Gifted Hilton Head 
843.842.8787 
www.GiftedHiltonHead.com 

 

 

 

fathersdaygift4Hammer Multi-Tool has a beautiful rosewood handle, comes with pouch. Personalize with logo, name or message. 

Studio One Awards & Engraving 
843.686.4339 
www.studio1awards.com

 

 

 

 

 

fathersdaygift5

 

 

MacKenze-Childs, Courtly Check Bar Tool Kit. 

Forsythe Jewelers 
843.671.7070 
www.ForsytheJewelers.biz 

 

 

 