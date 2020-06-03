FATHER’S DAY GIFT GUIDE

An assortment of ideas for the perfect present for dad.
Vintage Feather Pen. These vintage feather pens come in an assortment of four feather designs, including natural pheasant, turkey, peacock and guinea fowl.
J. Banks Retail Showroom
843.682.1745
www.JBanksDesign.com
The only Lowcountry-authorized provider of NOAA maps - on canvas or fine art paper, framed or gallery wrapped.
The Great Frame Up
843.815.4661
Bluffton.TheGreatFrameUp.com
Just Relax men’s robe.
Faces Day Spa
The Village at Wexford
843.785.3075
www.FacesDaySpa.com
A Patagonia Trucker & Baggies shorts, paired with Costa sunglasses, are sure to become Dad’s favorite gift!
Quiet Storm
Coligny Plaza
843.671.2551
Golf Paper Towel Holders - handcrafted from recycled golf clubs.
Gifted Hilton Head
843.842.8787
www.GiftedHiltonHead.com
Hammer Multi-Tool has a beautiful rosewood handle, comes with pouch. Personalize with logo, name or message.
Studio One Awards & Engraving
843.686.4339
www.studio1awards.com
MacKenze-Childs, Courtly Check Bar Tool Kit.
Forsythe Jewelers
843.671.7070
www.ForsytheJewelers.biz