Subscribe2
RCA Tickets 2

December 2019 Gift Guide

Typography

Welcome to the Hilton Head Monthly’ 2019 holiday gift guide, where you can find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.

 

spartina2Spartina 449 Greetings From Paris scout wristlet. 
Spartina 449
843.342.7722
Spartina449.com

 

 

 

 

 

bellasface

 

 

Replenish, repair, and boost your complexion with this power packed moisturizing night cream. 
Bluffton Aesthetics 
843.505.0584 
Blufftonaesthetics.com

 

 

clash

 

 

 

Wilson Clash 100 tennis racquet. 
Player's World of Sports 
843.842.5100 
www.PlayersWorld.com

 

 

 

JBanks Design GroupStatement necklace and ruby earings by Lori Weitzner. 
J. Banks Design Group
843.681.5122 
jBanksDesign.com

 

 

 

 

Aiden Lane

 



Reversible shawl with heart cord necklace.
Aiden Lane
843.321.4200
aidenlane.com

 

 

 

 

ananda

 

 

 

Ananda pets full spectrum hemp extract to keep your furry friends healthy and happy.
Burke’s Main Street Pharmacy
843.681.2622
BurkesPharmacy.com

 

 

 

 

Four Corners Gallery 

New artist and sculptor Copper Tritschiller. Birds are bronze setting on a fiddlehead, grass blade and flower bud.
Four Corners Gallery
843-757-8185 
FourCornersGalleryBluffton.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gigis Boutique

 

 

 

 

Feather earrings, handmade in the Lowcountry. Additional styles available.
Gigi's Boutique
843.815.4450
GigisOfBluffton@yahoo.com

  

Gifted Hilton Head

 

 

Stunning Consuela bag…leather and leopard never looked so good.
Gifted Hilton Head
843.842.8787
GiftedHiltonHead.com

 

 