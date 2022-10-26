PETS of the month

PARIS

Age: 4 years old

Gender: Female

Weight: 45-50 pounds

Breed: Mixed Large

Temperament: She has finished up her mama duties and is ready for her next chapter. She does not meet a stranger, enjoys some dogs, and would prefer a home with no small animals.

BADTZ

Age: 6 months old

Gender: Male

Weight: 5 pounds

Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Temperament: Badtz is a special- needs little kitten. His condition will cause him to be the size of a kitten for most of his life. He enjoys being held and running around with his feline friends!

ADOPT THEM AT: PALMETTO ANIMAL LEAGUE

56 Riverwalk Blvd, Ridgeland, SC 29936

For more information: (843) 645-1725 OR PALMETTOANIMALLEAGUE.ORG