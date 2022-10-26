PETS of the month

ADOPT THEM AT: PALMETTO ANIMAL LEAGUE
PARIS
Age: 4 years old
Gender: Female
Weight: 45-50 pounds
Breed: Mixed Large
Temperament: She has finished up her mama duties and is ready for her next chapter. She does not meet a stranger, enjoys some dogs, and would prefer a home with no small animals.
BADTZ
Age: 6 months old
Gender: Male
Weight: 5 pounds
Breed: Domestic Short Hair
Temperament: Badtz is a special- needs little kitten. His condition will cause him to be the size of a kitten for most of his life. He enjoys being held and running around with his feline friends!
56 Riverwalk Blvd, Ridgeland, SC 29936
For more information: (843) 645-1725 OR PALMETTOANIMALLEAGUE.ORG