PETS of the month

ADOPT THEM AT: HILTON HEAD HUMANE
MERCURY
Age: 1 year old
Gender: Female
Weight: 40 pounds
Breed: Hound Mix
Temperament: Bouncy, excited about everything, energetic, loving, playful.
COLLEEN
Age: 8 years old
Gender: Female
Weight: 9 pounds
Breed: Domestic Short Hair
Temperament: Very shy and reserved at first, but very affectionate and loyal once she feels more comfortable.
10 Humane Way, Hilton Head Island.
By appointment only. Donations and foster families also needed.
For more information: 843-681-8686 OR HHHUMANE.ORG