PETS of the month

ADOPT THEM AT: HILTON HEAD HUMANE

MERCURY

Age: 1 year old

Gender: Female

Weight: 40 pounds

Breed: Hound Mix

Temperament: Bouncy, excited about everything, energetic, loving, playful.

COLLEEN

Age: 8 years old

Gender: Female

Weight: 9 pounds

Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Temperament: Very shy and reserved at first, but very affectionate and loyal once she feels more comfortable.

ADOPT THEM AT: HILTON HEAD HUMANE

10 Humane Way, Hilton Head Island.

By appointment only. Donations and foster families also needed.

For more information: 843-681-8686 OR HHHUMANE.ORG