PETS of the month

BOB

Age: 7 years old

Gender: Male

Weight: 40 pounds

Breed: Hound Mix

Temperament: Bob loves to go on rides both in the car and on golf carts. He’s cautious when encountering new things. Totally housebroken. Needs a home with no small children. He loves to be close by his human.

TUCKER

Age: 11 weeks old

Gender: Male

Weight: 13 pounds

Breed: Hound Mix

Temperament: This little guy knows no strangers. He is very gentle and desires only to be loved and fed. Mama Hope is only 30 pounds, extremely gentle and up for adoption as well.

ADOPT THEM AT: ROGUE RESCUE & SANCTUARY

Located in Bluffton. By appointment only. Donations and foster families also needed.

For more information: CALL 843-816-0097 OR GO TO WWW.ROGUERESCUE.ORG.