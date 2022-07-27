PETS of the month

LILA BEAN
Age: 4 years old
Gender: Female
Weight: 54 pounds
Breed: Pit Bull
Temperament: Extremely sweet, loves kisses. Can walk and play fetch all day long.
FLOSSIE
Age: 6 years old
Gender: Female\
Weight: 79 pounds
Breed: Great Pyrenees/Lab Mix
Temperament: Tripod, protective. Loves hugs and playing ball.
ADOPT THEM AT: NOAH’S ARKS RESCUE
Noah’s Arks Rescue specializes in helping animals with special needs. Meet these pets and their other adoptable animals by appointment only at 231 Hazzard Creek Village, Suite 3 in Ridgeland.
For more information: CALL 843-540-6755 OR GO TO WWW.NOAHS-ARKS.NET.