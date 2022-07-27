PETS of the month

LILA BEAN Age: 4 years old Gender: Female Weight: 54 pounds Breed: Pit Bull Temperament: Extremely sweet, loves kisses. Can walk and play fetch all day long.

FLOSSIE

Age: 6 years old

Gender: Female\

Weight: 79 pounds

Breed: Great Pyrenees/Lab Mix

Temperament: Tripod, protective. Loves hugs and playing ball.

ADOPT THEM AT: NOAH’S ARKS RESCUE

Noah’s Arks Rescue specializes in helping animals with special needs. Meet these pets and their other adoptable animals by appointment only at 231 Hazzard Creek Village, Suite 3 in Ridgeland.

For more information: CALL 843-540-6755 OR GO TO WWW.NOAHS-ARKS.NET.