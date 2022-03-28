PETS of the month

MAE PEARL
Age: 1 year old
Gender: Female
Weight: 30 pounds Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Temperament: Energetic. Playful. Sweet dog. Picky about whom she likes.
RYDER
Age: 1 year old
Gender: Male
Weight: 45 pounds
Breed: Pit Bull
Temperament: High energy. Friendly. Loves walks.
Adopt them at: Noah’s Arks Rescue
Noah’s Arks Rescue specializes in helping animals with special needs. Meet these pets and their other adoptable animals by appointment only at 231 Hazzard Creek Village, Suite 3 in Ridgeland.
CALL 843-540-6755 OR WWW.NOAHS-ARKS.NET