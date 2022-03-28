PETS of the month

Age: 1 year old Gender: Female Weight: 30 pounds Breed: Pit Bull Mix Temperament: Energetic. Playful. Sweet dog. Picky about whom she likes.

RYDER

Age: 1 year old

Gender: Male

Weight: 45 pounds

Breed: Pit Bull

Temperament: High energy. Friendly. Loves walks.

Adopt them at: Noah’s Arks Rescue

Noah’s Arks Rescue specializes in helping animals with special needs. Meet these pets and their other adoptable animals by appointment only at 231 Hazzard Creek Village, Suite 3 in Ridgeland.

CALL 843-540-6755 OR WWW.NOAHS-ARKS.NET