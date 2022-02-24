PETS of the month

FRED
Age: 10 months old
Gender: Male
Weight: 45-50 pounds
Breed: Mixed
Temperament: Fred was hit by a car at 4 months old; he is paralyzed on his backend but does not let that slow him down. He rides in style in his wheelchair and can scoot around when he is not in his chair. He will make a wonderful and special addition to any family.
MAMA LUNA
Age: 1 year old
Gender: Female
Weight: 8-10 pounds
Breed: Domestic Short Hair
Temperament: Mama Luna is spunky and sweet! She is used to dogs and would not mind a home with kids. She is happy to snuggle up for a nap or have playtime with her favorite toy.
Adopt them at: Palmetto Animal League
56 Riverwalk Blvd., Okatie SC2 99236
Open: Noon to 6 p.m. Monday–Saturday
CALL 843-645-1725 OR INFO@PALMETTOANIMALLEAGUE.ORG