Age: 2 ½ years old Gender: Male Weight: 57 pounds Breed: Terrier Mix Temperament: Laid back, affectionate, a little independent, athletic.

CECIL

Age: Less than 1 year old

Gender: Male

Weight: 10 pounds

Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Temperament: Extremely loving, outgoing, extroverted, playful.

Adopt them at: Hilton Head Humane

10 Humane Way, Hilton Head Island. ADOPTION BY APPOINTMENT TAKES PRECEDENCE OVER WALK-INS

CALL 843-681-8686 OR WWW.HHHUMANE.ORG