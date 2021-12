Age: 3 years old Gender: Male Weight: 37 pounds Breed: Carolina Dog and Lab mix Temperament: Obedient, loving, laid back.

FRED

Age: 3 years old

Gender: Male

Weight: 57 pounds

Breed: Walker hound

Temperament: Laid back, loving, easy going.

ADOPT THEM AT:

ROGUE RESCUE & SANCTUARY

Located in Bluffton. By appointment only.

Donations and foster families also needed.

CALL 843-816-0097 OR WWW.ROGUERESCUE.ORG.