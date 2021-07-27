Pet Contest Winners

Miss Bo Peep is an 11-month-old Sheepadoodle. She is loving, goofy, always happy and enjoys herding her dachshund brothers. Her favorite activities include boating, playing with other dogs (especially her bestie, Ringo) and cruising around listening to 70s music with her owner Donna Chapman.

Photo by Lloyd Wainscott

2021 CUTEST CAT: MAC

Blue-eyed Mac is a 13-year-old Siamese cat from a Savannah-based rescue group. When he was 3 years old, he was rushed to the hospital with congestive heart failure and his lungs were full of fluid. With the help of five medications — and love from his owner April Van Name — he pulled through. Mac is affectionate and works for treats. He finds one of his toys and returns it for a reward; then goes off to find another!

Photo by Lloyd Wainscott

* We wish we could have printed all of our entries, but with more than 300 submissions, space was limited. We hope you enjoy our random selection. When possible, pets have been identified.

2021 CUTEST GUINEA PIG: MOCHI

Mochi is a 6-month-old American Guinea Pig. She loves to play hide ‘n’ seek with her owner Toni Stark and her little sister Waffles. On most nights you can catch her having many “snaccidents” that involve Timothy Hay and strawberries. Mochi loves a good cuddle, laying in your lap while being pet or making her way up to your shoulder to get cozy by your neck.

Photo by Lloyd Wainscott