PETS of the month

RHETT

Age: 5 years old

Gender: Male

Weight: 60 pounds

Breed: Pit Bull

Temperament: Sweet, playful, high energy.

Strong handler required.

KEITH

Age: 5 years old

Gender: Male

Weight: 58 pounds

Breed: Pit Bull

Temperament: Sweet, playful, high energy. Must be only animal in house.

Adopt them at: Noah’s Arks Rescue

231 Hazzard Creek Village, Suite 3 in Ridgeland

Noah’s Arks Rescue specializes in helping animals with special needs. Meet these pets and their other adoptable animals by appointment only.

For more information: 843-540-6755 OR GO TO WWW.NOAHS-ARKS.NET