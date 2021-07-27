PETS of the month

Adopt them at Noah’s Arks Rescue.
RHETT
Age: 5 years old
Gender: Male
Weight: 60 pounds
Breed: Pit Bull
Temperament: Sweet, playful, high energy.
Strong handler required.
KEITH
Age: 5 years old
Gender: Male
Weight: 58 pounds
Breed: Pit Bull
Temperament: Sweet, playful, high energy. Must be only animal in house.
Adopt them at: Noah’s Arks Rescue
231 Hazzard Creek Village, Suite 3 in Ridgeland
Noah’s Arks Rescue specializes in helping animals with special needs. Meet these pets and their other adoptable animals by appointment only.
For more information: 843-540-6755 OR GO TO WWW.NOAHS-ARKS.NET