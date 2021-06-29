PETS of the month

Age: 4 years old Gender: Female Weight : 50-60 pounds Breed: Mixed Large Temperament: Harley is full of energy and enjoys playing with whoever is willing. She would enjoy a home with one person who can give her undivided attention.

JANIE

Age: 5 years old Gender: Female

Weight: 8-10 pounds Breed: Domestic short-haired

Temperament: : Janie has a sweet soul and enjoys watching her rambunctious roommates. She is often found sunbathing and taking a nice long nap.

Adopt them at: Palmetto Animal League

56 Riverwalk Blvd., Okatie SC 29936

Open: Noon to 6 p.m. Monday–Saturday

For more information:

843-645-1725 OR

INFO@PALMETTOANIMALLEAGUE.ORG