PETS of the month

HARLEY
Age: 4 years old Gender: Female
Weight: 50-60 pounds Breed: Mixed Large
Temperament: Harley is full of energy and enjoys playing with whoever is willing. She would enjoy a home with one person who can give her undivided attention.
JANIE
Age: 5 years old Gender: Female
Weight: 8-10 pounds Breed: Domestic short-haired
Temperament: : Janie has a sweet soul and enjoys watching her rambunctious roommates. She is often found sunbathing and taking a nice long nap.
Adopt them at: Palmetto Animal League
56 Riverwalk Blvd., Okatie SC 29936
Open: Noon to 6 p.m. Monday–Saturday
For more information:
843-645-1725 OR
INFO@PALMETTOANIMALLEAGUE.ORG