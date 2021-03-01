PETS of the month

Pets to Adopt
LOVEY
Age: 4
Gender: Female
Weight: 55 pounds
Breed: Mixed Large
Temperament: Lovey would do well in a home as the only dog. No cats, and she is great with children. She needs a home with a large fenced yard to run all day. She loves to be outside and go on car rides.
COTIJA
Age: 1
Gender: Female
Weight: 10 pounds
Breed: Domestic Short Hair
Temperament: Cotija, also known as Cheese to the staff, is eager to find a home. She loves people and her cat friends but longs for a real home. She is very gentle, sweet, and loving and enjoys a snuggle.
Adopt them at: Palmetto Animal League
56 Riverwalk Blvd., Okatie SC 29936
Open: Noon to 6 p.m. Monday–Saturday
For more information:
843-645-1725 OR
INFO@PALMETTOANIMALLEAGUE.ORG