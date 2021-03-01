PETS of the month

LOVEY

Age: 4

Gender: Female

Weight: 55 pounds

Breed: Mixed Large

Temperament: Lovey would do well in a home as the only dog. No cats, and she is great with children. She needs a home with a large fenced yard to run all day. She loves to be outside and go on car rides.

COTIJA

Age: 1

Gender: Female

Weight: 10 pounds

Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Temperament: Cotija, also known as Cheese to the staff, is eager to find a home. She loves people and her cat friends but longs for a real home. She is very gentle, sweet, and loving and enjoys a snuggle.

Adopt them at: Palmetto Animal League

56 Riverwalk Blvd., Okatie SC 29936

Open: Noon to 6 p.m. Monday–Saturday



For more information:

843-645-1725 OR

INFO@PALMETTOANIMALLEAGUE.ORG