PETS of the month

JUBILEE
Age: 1
Gender: Female
Weight: 53 lbs
Breed: Shepard/Cattle Dog Mix
Temperament: Friendly, but very, very energetic! She is loving, affectionate, and loves to play, but she needs an avid jogger to help her let off all that extra energy.
TESSA
Age: 8
Gender: Female
Weight: 10 lbs
Breed: Domestic Short Hair
Temperament: Shy at first, but affectionate, loving, and curious when she gets more comfortable. Absolutely loves people; not so much a fan of dogs.
Adopt them at: Hilton Head Humane Association
Adoption by appointment only. Call to schedule. 10 Humane Way, Hilton Head Island
For more information: 843-681-8686 OR HHHUMANE.ORG