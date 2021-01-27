PETS of the month

Temperament: Friendly, but very, very energetic! She is loving, affectionate, and loves to play, but she needs an avid jogger to help her let off all that extra energy.

TESSA

Age: 8

Gender: Female

Weight: 10 lbs

Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Temperament: Shy at first, but affectionate, loving, and curious when she gets more comfortable. Absolutely loves people; not so much a fan of dogs.

Adopt them at: Hilton Head Humane Association

Adoption by appointment only. Call to schedule. 10 Humane Way, Hilton Head Island

For more information: 843-681-8686 OR HHHUMANE.ORG