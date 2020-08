Age: 2 1/2 years old

Gender: Female

Weight: 40-45 pounds

Breed(s): Mixed

Temperament: Loving and reserved.

ANGEL

Age: 3 years old

Gender: Female

Weight: 50 pounds

Breed(s): English Pointer

Temperament: Energetic and loving.

ADOPT THEM AT: ROGUE RESCUE & SANCTUARY

Located in Bluffton. By appointment only. Donations and foster families also needed. For more information: 843-816-0097 or www.roguerescue.org.