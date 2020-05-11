For the animals: Local shelters continue to serve during pandemic

PAL: Yes. With people spending more time at home, it’s a great time to adopt. Bringing a new pet home can ease restlessness and create a sense of schedule. PAL is offering “Open-Air Adoptions” including video meet-and-greets, curbside service and adoption applications via phone. Noah’s Arks: We are doing adoptions by appointment only. Hilton Head Humane: We encourage everyone to continue to adopt. We are scheduling adoption appointments both on Hilton Head Island and in Okatie.

Monthly reached out to local animal shelters to see how they and their dogs and cats are faring during the coronavirus pandemic. This month’s answers come from Lindsay Perry, marketing coordinator at Palmetto Animal League; Jennifer Smith, president of Noah’s Arks Rescue; and Sandra H. Enscoe, administration coordinator at Hilton Head Humane Association.

Q. How has coronavirus changed how you care for your animals?



PAL: Our reduced hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and we’ve implemented changes to our already stringent sanitary standards.

Noah’s Arks: We have 32 medical abuse dogs in our care and a full-time staff that cares for these pups no matter what.

Hilton Head Humane: We have retained our staff to care for the animals.

Q. What do you need right now?



PAL: As adoptions become fewer and resources are limited, online donations save lives. And the need for foster homes is critical.

Noah’s Arks: We need adoptions more now than ever. We are getting calls from families that are having to leave their pets behind so they can go care for loved ones.

Hilton Head Humane: We need those who want to relinquish their pets to hold on to them for now. We will be happy to assist them when things are back to normal.

For more information, go to hhhumane.org, palmettoanimalleague.org and noahs-arks.net