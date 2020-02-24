PETS OF THE MONTH

Name: Trixie Age: 2 years Gender: Female Weight: 35-40 pounds Breed: Hound/Shepard mix Temperament: Gets along great with other dogs and people, house trained, crate trained.

Name: Rainey

Age: 7 months

Gender: Female

Weight: 35 pounds

Breed: Lab mix

Temperament: Good with cats and loves other dogs. Playful. Crate trained and house training in process.

Adopt them at: Rogue Rescue & Sanctuary

Located in Bluffton. By appointment only. Donations and foster families also needed. For more information: 843-816-0097 or www.roguerescue.org.