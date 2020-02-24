Subscribe2

PETS OF THE MONTH

TrixieName: Trixie
Age: 2 years 
Gender: Female 
Weight: 35-40 pounds 
Breed: Hound/Shepard mix 
Temperament: Gets along great with other dogs and people, house trained, crate trained. 

 

 

RaineyName: Rainey
Age: 7 months 
Gender: Female 
Weight: 35 pounds 
Breed: Lab mix 
Temperament: Good with cats and loves other dogs. Playful. Crate trained and house training in process. 

Adopt them at: Rogue Rescue & Sanctuary 

Located in Bluffton. By appointment only. Donations and foster families also needed. For more information: 843-816-0097 or www.roguerescue.org

 