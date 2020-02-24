PETS OF THE MONTH

Name: Trixie
Age: 2 years
Gender: Female
Weight: 35-40 pounds
Breed: Hound/Shepard mix
Temperament: Gets along great with other dogs and people, house trained, crate trained.
Name: Rainey
Age: 7 months
Gender: Female
Weight: 35 pounds
Breed: Lab mix
Temperament: Good with cats and loves other dogs. Playful. Crate trained and house training in process.
Adopt them at: Rogue Rescue & Sanctuary
Located in Bluffton. By appointment only. Donations and foster families also needed. For more information: 843-816-0097 or www.roguerescue.org.