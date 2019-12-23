PETS of the month

McDuff was hit by a car and left on the side of the road. He’s a sweet, lovable tripod dog who needs a forever home.

TABI

Age: 1 Year

Gender: Female

Weight: 9 pounds

Breed: Jack Russell mix

Temperament: Very calm and loves sitting in laps.

Tabi has a neurological condition that means she can’t walk properly. Instead of walking calmly, she has a bouncy stride that spreads her love everywhere.

Adopt them at: Noah’s Arks Rescue Noah’s Arks Rescue specializes in helping animals with special needs. Meet these pets and their other adoptable animals by appointment only at 231 Hazzard Creek Village, Suite 3 in Ridgeland. For more information, call 843-540-6755 or go to www.noahs-arks.net.