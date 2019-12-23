PETS of the month

MCDUFF
Age: 4 years
Gender: Male
Weight: 64 pounds
Breed: Boxer mix
Temperament: Calm and cuddly.
McDuff was hit by a car and left on the side of the road. He’s a sweet, lovable tripod dog who needs a forever home.
TABI
Age: 1 Year
Gender: Female
Weight: 9 pounds
Breed: Jack Russell mix
Temperament: Very calm and loves sitting in laps.
Tabi has a neurological condition that means she can’t walk properly. Instead of walking calmly, she has a bouncy stride that spreads her love everywhere.
Adopt them at: Noah’s Arks Rescue Noah’s Arks Rescue specializes in helping animals with special needs. Meet these pets and their other adoptable animals by appointment only at 231 Hazzard Creek Village, Suite 3 in Ridgeland. For more information, call 843-540-6755 or go to www.noahs-arks.net.