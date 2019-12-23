Subscribe2

PETS of the month

mcduffMCDUFF

Age: 4 years 
Gender: Male 
Weight: 64 pounds 
Breed: Boxer mix 
Temperament: Calm and cuddly. 

McDuff was hit by a car and left on the side of the road. He’s a sweet, lovable tripod dog who needs a forever home.

tabiTABI

Age: 1 Year 
Gender: Female 
Weight: 9 pounds 
Breed: Jack Russell mix 
Temperament: Very calm and loves sitting in laps. 

Tabi has a neurological condition that means she can’t walk properly. Instead of walking calmly, she has a bouncy stride that spreads her love everywhere. 

Adopt them at: Noah’s Arks Rescue Noah’s Arks Rescue specializes in helping animals with special needs. Meet these pets and their other adoptable animals by appointment only at 231 Hazzard Creek Village, Suite 3 in Ridgeland. For more information, call 843-540-6755 or go to www.noahs-arks.net.