LOCAL VETERINARIAN DR. TRACY DUFFNER SPECIALIZES IN TREATING EXOTIC ANIMALS. HERE, SHE SHARES SOME FUN FACTS ABOUT THEM

Advice from Dr. Tracy Duffner

“Husbandry is the most important part of owning an exotic pet — 90% of what I have to do with exotic pets has to do with improper environment or care conditions.”

“If you are thinking about getting an exotic pet, make sure to reach out to an exotic pet vet first to learn about the care needs and commitment the animal will require.”