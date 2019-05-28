Rogue Rescue owner ill, foster families needed

Rogue Rescue and Sanctuary in Bluffton has an urgent need for foster families for its dogs after the nonprofit’s owner had a stroke last month.

“I suffered a stroke, and the doctor is not wanting me to do any type of work, especially in the heat,” said Dianne Chesser All. She needs to recover for at least the next 90 days.

The rescue, which has a second location in Allendale, cares for about 35 dogs, including 20 adoptable dogs that need to go into foster homes, All said.