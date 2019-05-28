Rogue Rescue owner ill, foster families needed

Rogue Rescue and Sanctuary in Bluffton has an urgent need for foster families for its dogs after the nonprofit’s owner had a stroke last month.
“I suffered a stroke, and the doctor is not wanting me to do any type of work, especially in the heat,” said Dianne Chesser All. She needs to recover for at least the next 90 days.
The rescue, which has a second location in Allendale, cares for about 35 dogs, including 20 adoptable dogs that need to go into foster homes, All said.
All was adamant that Rogue Rescue will remain open.
“We are not by any means shutting down,” she said.
The organization is still open for adoptions by appointment only, and volunteers plan to participate in adoption events, but the rescue won’t be taking in dogs until All has recovered. Anyone who is interested in fostering can contact Renee Bishop at 803-671-1604.
The group also is accepting donations of high-quality dog food, which can be placed in the covered plastic bin in front of 15 Tillman St. in Bluffton.