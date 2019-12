More than 14 miles of gravel roads and grass trails wind through Pinckney Island, providing visitor access to a wide range of habitats, including salt marsh, forestland, brushland, fallow fields and freshwater ponds.

All good things are wild and free. – HENRY DAVID THOREAU

Pinckney Island National Wildlife Refuge is a 4,000-acre preserve located between the two bridges to Hilton Head Island. It’s open free of charge sunrise through sunset daily.