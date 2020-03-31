The TOP 25 Golf Communities: Hampton Hall

Hampton Hall is a private community and club conveniently located just minutes from Hilton Head Island, Savannah and Beaufort. The club experience is focused on bringing people together – friends, family, members and guests – and it’s designed to evolve and adapt to the members’ wants and needs. Each amenity (championship golf, state-of-the-art health & fitness center, resort-style pool, tennis, pickleball and bocce) blends seamlessly with the others to create the total experience. One that can be shared with the whole family and is the source of cherished memories again and again.

Amid the live oaks and the Spanish moss of South Carolina’s Lowcountry, there is a private golf community in the heart of Bluffton, where like-minded souls come together to live, laugh, celebrate, and play.

At the heart of Hampton Hall, and perhaps its most celebrated feature, is the spectacular Pete Dye Signature Golf Course. Designed by the legendary golf architect himself, it offers a brilliantly open design with beautiful, panoramic vistas sure to inspire your best game. Built with precision and artistry, it features six sets of tees with yardages stretching from a comfortable 4,454 to 7,503 yards from the tips.

"This course is very playable for all skill levels,” says Hampton Hall's Head Golf Professional, Brent Carlson. “The multiple tee boxes ensure that players at every level have a great time. It’s nice to have a Pete Dye design that's playable for all. You can see his fingerprint all over the course.”

Hampton Hall's golf members have a wide range of favorite holes, with one notable exception. The finishing hole leaves a lasting impression. The lengthy par-4 18th hole shows off Dye's design skills, as golfers first must keep their drive within a narrowing fairway before attacking a long approach shot over a fronting creek and wetland.

"Everything feels very spacious for most of the round. And then you get to 18, and it's just a very, very difficult hole," Carlson says. "It's a hard way to finish.

Many a good round have come to die at 18."

After a good round – hopefully after conquering No. 18 – golfers can brag about their shot of the day while enjoying a drink and burger with friends at Pete's Grill in the Golf Clubhouse.

"This is one of the nicer golf clubhouses in the area, and it’s made even better with a bunch of happy people in here, all laughing and enjoying themselves," Carlson says. "I think that's what makes this building very welcoming to the membership. They feel at home here."

Hampton Hall’s full-service golf shop is stocked with the latest apparel and equipment, and four professionals on staff are available for lessons and clinics. A comprehensive practice facility, including an expansive driving range, putting green, chipping green with bunker, and second short game and instructional area, is also available for members to improve their game.

"Our range is awesome," Carlson says. "I just love how much space they dedicated to the range. It's a great practice area."

Hampton Hall offers golf membership options for both residents and non-property owners. For more information on memberships, please contact Kristy Stewart at (843) 815-9343 or kstewart@hamptonhallsc.com.

AMENITIES

Pete Dye Signature Golf Course

Health & Fitness Center

Indoor Lap Pool & Hot Tub

Spa Services

Lakeside Pool and Splash Pad

Tennis, Pickleball, Bocce, Basketball Court

Playground

Golf Clubhouse

Community Clubhouse

Casual and Fine Dining Venues

Library

Billiards Room

20+ member clubs

Audubon International Certified



170 Hampton Hall Blvd., Bluffton, SC 29910

843.815.8730 | hamptonhallclubsc.com