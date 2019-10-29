But Bicego will appear in person Nov. 20 at Forsythe Jewelers on Hilton Head Island to host a trunk show, meet clientele and personally engrave any pieces purchased that day.

Though Italian luxury jewelry artist Marco Bicego’s work is known around the world and celebrated in art capitals from San Francisco to St. Tropez, the artist himself seldom visits stores where his works are sold.

“We are honored to have Marco Bicego making a personal appearance, which he rarely does,” said Beth Patton, marketing manager for Forsythe Jewelers.

Bicego, known for creating “everyday luxury” pieces that blend Old World Italian craftsmanship with passion and imagination, began his career working with gold at the studio of his father, Giuseppe, in Vicenza, Italy.

“When I was younger, I used to spend every summer at his atelier, where I would watch the craftsmen at work and try my hand at making beautiful objects of my own,” he told Forbes magazine in 2015.

Bicego soon was experimenting with his own designs, transforming gold into multi-textured, sensuous spirals and hand-engraved beads. After a long apprenticeship with his father, he debuted his own line of jewelry in 2000.

“All my creations must be manipulated by hand in order for them to preserve a unique and luxurious experience,” Bicego said.

Though inspired by both architecture and natural landscapes he’s encountered in his travels to destinations like Africa and India, the artist said the people who wear his jewelry are just as important.

“When it comes to creating the actual jewelry and pieces, my greatest inspiration is the woman wearing it,” he told Forbes. “The Marco Bicego woman is modern, she has a tremendous sense of personal style and is not afraid to experiment with jewelry in unconventional ways, especially layering.”