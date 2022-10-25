PLAN YOUR VISIT

For six years, the Grand Motoring Film Festival has treated Hilton Head residents to a unique cinematic experience circling around the automotive world. This year the event, running during the island’s Concours d’ Elegance & Motoring Festival, will provide all the sophistication and celebration of automobile culture that ticket holders expect, including a juried awards show.

“There’s so much to celebrate when it comes to the art of the automobile and the culture that revolves around motoring, and there are so many fantastic films that embody that spirit,” said festival founder Guy Smith.

The festival begins with a VIP-cocktail reception, displays of classic and collector cars scattered through the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina while guests enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres. The film selection for the night ranges from short works, premieres and a feature film blending genres to highlight automotive cinema.

Thursday’s (Nov. 3) ticket holders are able to watch more top-rated films free on Friday, Nov. 4, at Coligny Theater. Tickets for the Friday showings and panel discussions are available on the festival’s website.

Judges for the film competition are top notch, including Hilton Head resident Simone Griffeth, whose portfolio of work includes major movies, television shows and the 1975 cult classic, Death Race 2000.

With a selection of entries that reflects all motoring films, judging took place recently, with the announcement of finalists in the categories soon after. Submissions include documentaries, web videos, brand films, TV shows and more. Also named recently were featured films for the Thursday reception and the full screening schedule for the Friday event.

This year marks the first that the Grand Motoring festival is a part of Hilton Head’s month-long Crescendo celebration of art, culture and history.

EVENT: Grand Motoring Film Festival opening

WHEN: Nov. 3, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, 14 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island

WEBSITE: GrandMotoring.com or Filmfreeway.com/grandmotoringfilmfestival

TICKETS: artshhi.com

SCHEDULE

The Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival is set for its 20th year. The annual event is Nov. 4-6, held at Hilton Head Island Airport and the Port Royal Golf Club. Here are some highlights.

FRIDAY, NOV. 4

• Flights & Fancy Aeroport Gala at the Hilton Head Island Airport.

The event features vintage aircraft that are flown in from across the country and are showcased alongside Concours cars. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 5

• AUSTIN-HEALEY CLUB OF AMERICA’S SOUTHEASTERN CLASSIC.

Included with a ticket to the Car Club Showcase. In its 35th year. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• LEGENDS OF THE AUTOBAHN.

A celebration of German automotive engineering on the East Coast will be held in conjunction with the Car Club Showcase at the Port Royal Golf Club. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• CAR CLUB SHOWCASE AT PORT ROYAL GOLF CLUB.

Invited clubs select the members to showcase their club with nearly 200 cars on display. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• AERO EXPO AT HILTON HEAD AIRPORT.

Features vintage aircraft from the past as well as new and advanced aircraft. Classic automobile examples and new and advanced automobiles will be displayed. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• DESIGN AMONG THE STARS.

Features some of the world’s most notable automotive designers sketching live to benefit the Driving Young America charitable fund. At Harbour Town Clubhouse at the Sea Pines Resort. 6:30 p.m.

• SATISFY YOUR THIRST AFTER-PARTY PRESENTED BY HAGERTY:

Live music at the Port Royal Golf Club following the announcement of the Car Club Showcase’s Best of Show. Tastings will be offered from a selection of South Carolina-based distilleries and breweries from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and access is included with admission to the Car Club Showcase.

SUNDAY, NOV. 6

• SUNDAY CONCOURS will feature more than 200 cars and motorcycles that will enter the first and 18th fairways of Port Royal Golf Club’s Planter’s Row Golf Course. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT HHICONCOURS.COM

FREE ADMISSION FOR STUDENTS

Concours d’Elegance offers discounts for students. Students (with a valid student I.D.) receive free general admission at the gate to the car club showcase and Concours d’Elegance. One parent per child who receives complimentary admission will receive 50% off general admission at the gate upon request. The discount is available for up to one parent/guardian per student. Active duty military (with active duty I.D.) And immediate family will receive 50% off general ad-mission at the gate.

WAYNE CARINI IS GRAND MARSHAL

Master car restorer Wayne Carini is the Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival’s grand marshal. He has done body and paint work on rare car collections owned by the likes of David Letterman, tennis great Ivan Lendl and the DuPont family. He has been featured in the New York Times as well as numerous automobile magazines. Carini owns and operates three companies in Portland, Connecticut.

YOUTH JUDGING PROGRAM

Youngsters have a chance to learn about cool classics cars. On Nov. 5, Hagerty is offering its Youth Judging Program, designed to get kids ages 6-14 more involved by bringing the world of judging to a kid-friendly level. Learn more at hhiconcours.com/youth-judging.

LONGTIME EXHIBITOR CONCIERGE COORDINATOR RETIRES

After more than 20 years Meredith Kronz, Exhibitor Concierge Coordinator, announced her retirement. “It is difficult, if not impossible, to sum up her achievements over 20 years of dedicated service,” the Concours d’Elegance said.

JOHN CARLSON NAMED CHIEF JUDGE

John Carlson is the chief judge for the Hilton Island Concours d’Elegance. He is a University of British Columbia graduate who has spent 30 years in secondary education specializing in fine art and antique automobile restoration. He is serving his 21st year as President and CEO of the National Association of Automobile Clubs of Canada Corporation.

ANNE BROCKINTON LEE NAMED PINNACLE RECIPIENT

The Pinnacle Award debuted in 2013 in conjunction with the Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival & Concours d’Elegance’s move to the world-class Port Royal Golf Club. Anne Brockinton Lee was named the award’s 2022 winner. She has hand-selected five automobiles from her collection. On Nov. 5-6, a hand-picked selection of her collection will be on display in the Short Game practice area.