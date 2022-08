IF YOU LIVE IN THE LOWCOUNTRY YEAR-ROUND, CHANCES ARE YOUR FRIENDS WHO LIVE ELSEWHERE ARE JEALOUS. THIS AREA’S BEAUTIFUL BEACHES, WORLD-CLASS RESORTS AND WIDE SELECTION OF RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND ACTIVITIES MAKE THE LOWCOUNTRY A TOP VACATION DESTINATION, AND A GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME. HERE ARE SOME OF THE PREMIER COMMUNITIES THAT MAKE UP THE LOWCOUNTRY.