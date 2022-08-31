CITY GUIDE 2022: Hardeeville

The City of Hardeeville, founded in 1911, is among the fastest-growing cities in the Lowcountry. Its population estimate grew 120 percent from 2010-2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The city’s population is expected to surpass 30,000 people in the next 10 years, officials say. It now encompasses 56 square miles and continues to grow.

The city features the Richard Gray Complex, which includes a football field, dog park, basketball courts and baseball and softball fields. A 35,000-square-foot recreation facility opened last year. The city also opened new, covered basketball courts and the Ju Ju Hutson playground.

The Hardeeville area is also home to the Savannah Wildlife Refuge, which consists of 31,551 acres of freshwater marshes, tidal creeks and bottomland hardwoods. Sergeant Jasper Park offers 132 acres of trails, fishing lakes and is home to a disc golf course.

Hardeeville, with its proximity to Savannah and Hilton Head, is attracting businesses and developers. The city is home to 55-and-older communities Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head, Sun City, and Riverton Pointe. City officials are forecasting several new jobs coming to the area associated with various industrial and commercial business opportunities in and around the city.

By The Numbers

Population

8,377

Square miles

55

Number of Businesses:

1,063

AGE

Median Age: 57.1

Over 65: 39.6%

RACE

White: 72.6%

Black: 12.4%

Hispanic: 21.3%

Asian: 0%

INCOME

Per Capita: $40,242

Median household: $65,245

Below poverty level: 9%

EDUCATION

High School diploma: 90.2%

College degree: 39.7%

HOUSING

Median Rent: $1,196

Median Home Value: $264,927

NEW BUILDING PERMITS

Residential (Jan. 1-June 30, 2022): 818

Residential (Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2021): 1,220

Commercial Buildings (Jan. 1-June 30, 2022): 49

Commercial Buildings (Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2021): 94

Source: US Census Bureau, Zillow (Median Home Values as of 7/22), World Population Review (Median age/population), Local towns.