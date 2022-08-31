CITY GUIDE 2021: Hilton Head Island

The island is full of big projects, including the planned 103-acre mid-island community park. Touted by officials as one of the biggest initiatives in the island’s history, the proposed plans include an open-air market, an interactive water feature, an 18-hole disc golf course and a nature preserve.

Hilton Head Island is a beautiful place to live — and plans are being made for it to become even better.

As the island continues to attract tourists, it also attracts more workers. With that in mind, the town is making strides to offer workforce housing.

This year it received proposals to expand workforce and affordable housing options on the island, with a goal to “create a vibrant, well-planned neighborhood” on the Northpointe Tract.

To help ease the influx of visitors, the Hilton Head Island Airport is undergoing a multi-year renovation.

The project already has expanded the runway to 5,000 feet, and plans are in place to upgrade the terminal. The latest projection is for 43,000 more square feet for terminal space, three jet ways for passengers, security upgrades, a new baggage claim and a new grand hall.

These projects augment the appeal of the island. It is a great place to unwind and relax and is home to a close-knit community that is always willing to help its neighbors. Hilton Head has a rich history, with the Gullah-Geechee community at its center, and countless activities and marquee events. This is Lowcountry living at its best. Hilton Head Island is home.

By The Numbers

Population

37,773

Square miles

41.36

Number of Businesses

11,038***

AGE

Median Age: 58

Over 65: 36.8%

RACE

White: 84.5%

Black: 6.2%

Hispanic: 13%

Asian: 0.8%

INCOME

Per Capita: $60,988

Median household: $86,171

Below poverty level: 6.9%

EDUCATION

High School diploma: 93.4%

College degree: 53.9%

NEW Building permits**

Residential (Jan. 1-June 30, 2022): 1,496

Residential (Jan. 1-Dec. 31. 2021): 2,578

Commercial (Jan.1 -June 30, 2022): 180

Commercial (Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2021): 454

HOUSING

Median Rent: $1,330

Median Home Value: $761,130

** Hilton Head Residential Building Permits include Multifamily

***Hilton Head Businesses includes licenses required for property rentals

Source: US Census Bureau, Zillow (Median Home Values as of 7/22), World Population Review (Median age/population), Local towns.



