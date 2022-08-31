CITY GUIDE 2022: Loving the Lowcountry

ENJOY THE WONDER OF ALL THAT OUR AREA OFFERS
The Lowcountry is teeming with natural beauty, adventures, history, shopping and fantastic weather. A relaxed pace offers peace of mind and a wonder of possibilities. Hilton Head, Bluffton, fast-growing Hardeeville and Daufuskie Island represent thriving communities that offer award-winning beaches, dinning and accommodations. Why the Lowcountry? Why not? Our area offers almost everything and continues to treat us with new wonders.
Our city guides offers a snapshot of all that the Lowcountry offers. Learn about the area’s population growth via the latest census numbers. The mayors provide insight on their municipalities, and the media directors offer perspective on the importance of public information. The guide also provides a refresher on some of the Lowcountry’s history. Delicious food. Perfect weather. Friendly people. Our area offers a chill vibe and a slow pace that make living here the envy of outsiders.