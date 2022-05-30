Have some summer fun

With the summer in full gear, we offer some exciting events that are fun for the whole family. A quick internet search will provide you with the latest information on all the most entertaining events. Check out Monthly’s calendar for a list of more options for entertainment.

THE LOWCOUNTRY IS FULL OF THINGS TO DO. HERE ARE A FEW FAVORITES.

The summer is the perfect time to enjoy family and friends and celebrate the season.





HARBOURFEST AT SHELTER COVE HARBOUR AND MARINA

The Lowcountry is a prime spot for some of the best fireworks in the area.

This annual summer-long event is filled with fireworks and entertainment. It features entertainer Shannon Tanner with two one-hour shows, Cappy the Clown and Parrot Palooza (Jimmy Buffett tribute) with Tanner and the Oyster Reefers.

Fireworks are planned for one night a week on Tuesdays in June, July (except July 5. Fireworks are Monday, July 4) and August.

Check online (sheltercoveharbourfest.com) for the latest updates.

GREGG RUSSELL FAMILY CONCERTS

Gregg Russell returns with his family-friendly summer concert series in Harbour Town. Renowned for his interactive sing-alongs, the Hilton Head Island icon will take the stage below the famed Sea Pines Liberty Oak.

The summer schedule runs through Labor Day weekend. Go online (greggrussell.com) for the full schedule.

BLUFFTON’S SUMMER EVENTS

The Town of Bluffton is hosting two summer events. “Jump into Summer,” set for June 11 at Buckwalter Place Park, will feature bounce houses, video games played on a Jumbotron television, lawn games, music and fun prizes.

“Slide Out of July,” planned for July 16 on the lawn at Oscar Frazier Park, features water slides vs. bounce houses, video games, lawn games, a DJ and fun prizes.

Each event is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

COLIGNY PLAZA

Coligny Plaza has nightly music events planned at Coligny Center Stage. Jevon Daly will perform a “kid-storytelling adventure” Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays. On Mondays, enjoy “Americana and rock” with John Cranford. The Nice Guys sing “Today’s Hits” on Tuesdays, and Nick Poulin performs “Lowcountry Roots Music” on Thursdays. Singer-songwriter Zach Stevens performs Saturdays. Each show is set for 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

FILMS AT SHELTER COVE

Shelter Cove hosts free movie nights in the park on Thursday nights (8:30 p.m.) throughout the summer. Family and pet friendly. Bring a beach chair or a blanket and watch your favorites on a 20-foot screen starting June 16. June movies scheduled are “Encanto,” “Field of Dreams” and “Sing.” Visit www.sheltercovetownecentre.com/events.

PARTY IN THE PARK

Have a Party in the Park at Lowcountry Celebration Park on Hilton Head Island. On Thursdays from June 23-July 28, enjoy live music, bounce houses and beverages. From 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. A new addition is a maker’s fair, which includes local artists. For more, visit islandreccenter.org.