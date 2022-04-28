2022 Summer Camp Guide

The countdown to summer vacation has begun, and with it the annual question faced by all parents: What are we going to do with the kids? Whether you’re looking to keep the kids engaged for a week, or just get them out of the house for a few hours so they don’t spend the whole day watching Netflix, there is a great selection of some summer camps right here in the Lowcountry.

PLAN TO GET THE KIDS INVOLVED IN SOMETHING FUN

ART, DANCE & THEATER

ALLIANCE DANCE ACADEMY:

Dance Camp: Ages 7+. July 11-15. Mon-Fri., 11a.m. - 4 p.m. Dancers will experience many different forms of dance, including ballet, jazz, hip hop, lyrical and musical theatre activities. The camp also includes crafts, movies and music. Space is limited. Cost is $225. 843-757-8277. alliancedanceacademy.com; ADABluffton@gmail.com.

ALLIANCE DANCE ACADEMY:

Princess Camp: Ages 3+. July 11-15, Aug. 8-12. Mon- Fri., 11a.m. - 4 p.m. Campers will complete activities based on the Princess of the Day, plus enjoy crafts, books, movies, music and dance. Cost is $225. 843-757-8277. alliancedanceacademy.com; ADABluffton@gmail.com.

ALLIANCE DANCE ACADEMY:

Sizzling Summer Session: July 19-28, Tuesday and Thursday, Tiny Stars - Ages 2 and ½ - 3 years: 5:30- 6 p.m., Creative Movement, Ballet and Tumbling, $45. Twinkling Stars, Ages 3-5: 6-7 p.m., Creative Movement, Ballet, Tap and Tumble, $60. Shining Stars, Ages 5-8: 6-7 p.m., 30 minutes of Ballet, Tap and Tumble, $60. 843-757-8277. alliancedanceacademy.com. ADABluffton@gmail.com.

ALLIANCE DANCE ACADEMY:

Cheer/Acro Workshop: Aug 1-4. Ages 5-9 is 5-6 p.m. Ages 10-12 is 6-7 p.m. Ages 13 and older are 7-8 p.m. Bring a water bottle and enjoy an entire month of classes in just four days. Price is $60. 843-757-8277.

alliancedanceacademy.com; ADABluffton@gmail.com

ALLIANCE DANCE ACADEMY:

Hip Hop Workshop: Aug 1-4. Ages 5-9 is 6-7 p.m. Ages 10-12 is 7-8 p.m. Ages 13 and older are 8-9 p.m. Bring a water bottle and enjoy an entire month of dance in just four days. Price is $60. 843-757-8277. alliancedanceacademy.com ADABluffton@gmail.com

ARTS CENTER OF COASTAL CAROLINA:

Art Around the World: Ages 6-8 and 9-14. June 13-17. A fun-filled week of art as we “travel” the world and explore art from different cultures. Cost is $145. Aadams@artshhi.com.

ARTS CENTER OF COASTAL CAROLINA:

Theatre Camp: Ages 9-14. June 20-24 and July 11-15. Campers will learn how to create characters, develop storylines, craft simple sets, props, costumes and then perform for family and friends. Cost is $330. Aadams@artshhi.com.

ARTS CENTER OF COASTAL CAROLINA:

Take the Stage: Ages 9 -14 and 6-8. June 27- July 1 and July 18- 22. Students will work with professional artists and will be exposed to a variety of performing art forms in our Black Box Theatre and will create a mini showcase performance. Cost is $145. Aadams@artshhi.com.

BLUFFTON SCHOOL OF DANCE:

Full Day Camp: Rising 1st-6th graders. June 6-Aug 5. Campers enjoy a full day camp from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. and participate in both Camp Wide and Small Group activities all day, indoors and outdoors, with the goal of expanding their creative minds and exercising their bodies. Cost is $185 per week. 843-815-2619, blufftonschoolofdance@gmail.com.

BLUFFTON SCHOOL OF DANCE:

Half Day Camp “Around the World”: Rising 1st - 6th graders. June 6-Aug 5. Dancers will thrive from 9 a.m. -12 p.m. with a summer full of magic, art and imagination. Tons of exciting themes, fun activities and lots of dancing for a memorable week. Cost is $125. 843-815-2619. blufftonschoolofdance@gmail.com.

CAMP COASTAL GYMNASTIC CENTER ON HILTON HEAD:

Ages 3-4 (preschool) Mon-Fri, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. June 20-24, Super Hero Academy. July 18-22, Safari Animal Adventure. Your child should bring a snack and water bottle. Price is $140 per week with 50% nonrefundable deposit due at sign up. Balance due first day of camp. www.campcoastalgymnasticscenter.com, coastalgymhhi@gmail.com.

CAMP COASTAL GYMNASTIC CENTER ON HILTON HEAD:

Rising 1st-6th graders. June 6-Aug 5. Campers enjoy a full day camp from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. and participate in both Camp Wide and Small Group activities all day, indoors and outdoors, with the goal of expanding their creative minds and exercising their bodies. Cost is $185 per week. 843-815-2619. blufftonschoolofdance@gmail.com.

CAROLINA COLLECTIVE DANCE:

Dancing, Crafts and Games: Ages 4-10. Week 1: June 6-10, Magical Realm of Super Power. Week 2: June 13-17, Over the Boardwalk, Under the Sea. Week 3: July 18-22, Fabulously Famous Rockstar. Week 4: July 25-29, Enchanting Encanto. View summer classes for all ages online. carolinacollectivedance.com.

HILTON HEAD CHRISTIAN ACADEMY:

3D Art Camp: Rising 5th-12th graders. June 20-24. 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. Artists will be using a variety of materials to make 3D/sculptural artwork. There will be freedom for exploration while learning about new and exciting materials and artists. $180. hhca.org.

HILTON HEAD CHRISTIAN ACADEMY:

You Can’t Stop the Beat: Dancing in Musical Theater: Rising 6th - 12th graders. 1-4 p.m. Students will spend the week with HHCA Director Michelle McElroy Cox and choreographer Jamal Edwards learning musical theater dance technique, choreography and audition skills followed by a performance at the end of the week. Cost is $150. hhca.org.

Hilton Head Jazz Guitar Institute by the Junior Jazz Foundation: Ages 14-20. June 20-24. A three-hour daily jazz guitar clinic with professional jazz guitarist Dr. Tim Fischer of Coastal Carolina University. At least two years of experience playing is recommended. Includes an all-day music trip to Savannah on June 22. A final joint performance June 24. Tuition is $229. Scholarships available. 1-4 p.m. 843-321-8174. hhca.org.

Hilton Head Jazz Camp by the Junior Jazz Foundation: Ages 14-20. July 11-16. Students will learn jazz through large, big bands, small combos, theory, improv, elective courses, master classes and performances, culminating in a camp recital and finale concert. Tuition is $449 with payment plan and scholarships available. 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. hhca.org.

Hilton Head Jazz Clinic by the Junior Jazz Foundation: Ages 10-14. June 20-24. A daily three-hour jazz clinic with college jazz camp alumni and local music professionals, music trip to Savannah and finale performance on June 24. Cost is $229. hhca.org.

HILTON HEAD POTTERY:

Art Summer Camps: Art Factory by Sylvia: June 6-10, June 20-24. 9 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. (grades 1-3) 2 p.m.- 4:30 p.m. (grades 4 -8). Tie-dyed T-shirts and slime. All the projects you want for your kiddos just not at home. Cost is $175. hiltonheadpottery.com.

HILTON HEAD POTTERY:

Clay Camp: Art Factory by Sylvia: June 13-17, June 27-July 1. 9 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. (grades 1 -3) 2 - 4:30p.m. (grades 4 - 8). A fun camp filled with art and clay projects. Cost is $175. hiltonheadpottery.com.

ENRICHMENT AND ACADEMICS

LOWCOUNTRY COMMUNITY CHURCH:

Making Waves VBS: June 6-10. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Through fun activities, engaging lessons, and God’s Word, we will help kids understand how they can share God’s love with the people around them. Rising Kindergarten through fifth grade. Cost is $50. lowcountrycc.org

LOWCOUNTRY COMMUNITY CHURCH:

Camp Kid Jam 2022: June 20-23. An overnight camp for rising 3rd-6th graders and their leaders that is designed to help kids grow in wisdom, faith, and friendship. A fun experience for kids and unique leader training to develop adult leaders and to elevate the significance of small groups for kids. Cost is $285. Space is limited. lowcountrycc.org

LOWCOUNTRY COMMUNITY CHURCH:

Passion Camp 2022: Rising 7th-12th graders. July 11-15. Middle and high school students will be gathered with other youth from across the country on the beautiful shores of Daytona Beach, Fla., for four days of worship, teaching and community. Cost is $425. Financial assistance available. Space is limited. lowcountrycc.org.

HERITAGE ACADEMY:

Intro to Web Design: Ages 9-18. The students will create apps that they will be able to use on their laptops and smartphones. They will be coding every day of the camp. No coding experience is required. June 13-17; 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Cost is $200 each session. heritageacademy.org/summer-program

HERITAGE ACADEMY:

Leadership Institute – High Schoolers: Ages 13-18 Five-day session is designed to bring to the young adult the fundamentals of personal leadership including building self-confidence, decision-making, critical think-ing, time management and emotional intelligence among a variety of additional traits. All students will have the opportunity to lead a team in real-life exercise during the program. July 12-16; 9 a.m. - 11a.m. Cost is $400 each session. heritageacademy.org/summer-program

HERITAGE ACADEMY:

Marine Biology of HID ~ High SchooleRS: Ages 13-18.

Activities will include kayaking in Broad Creek, tackling the tidal river at Folly Field, crabbing in the back waters, bird photography on Pinckney Island, and plodding through the pluff mud of Mitchelville Beach. The team will spend an evening on the beach investigating nocturnal crustaceans, mesmerized by bioluminescent dinoflagellates, and connecting constellations to historic voyages. Cost is $260 each session. heritageacademy.org/summer-program

HERITAGE ACADEMY:

Marine Biology of HID ~ Middle Schoolers: Ages 13-18. Daily activities include crabbing in the creeks, iden-tifying beautiful birds, kayaking the creeks, tackling the tidal river at Folly Field, dolphin watch-es, and mud-crawls through the Mitchelville Beach plough mud. Combine these events with sea turtle nest discoveries, tide pooling, alligator interactions, and building a boat. July4 - 8; Week 2: July 11 - 15; Week 3: July 25 - 29; 9am - 3pm. Cost is $260 each session. heritageacademy.org/summer-program

HERITAGE ACADEMY:

MIT App Inventor: Ages 9-18 The students will create apps that they will be able to use on their laptops and smartphones. They will be coding every day of the camp. No coding experience is required. June 13 - 17; 9 a.m. -12 p.m. Cost is $200 each session. heritageacademy.org/summer-program

HILTON HEAD CHRISTIAN ACADEMY:

Eagle Adventures Camp: For rising 1st- 5th graders. May 31-July 29. Two four-week sessions will be offered. Students should prepare for epic adventures, daily crafts, weekly themes and exciting field trips. Themes include Space Week, Spirit Week, Party in the USA, Go Green, Into the Wild and End of Summer Blues (water week). Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. Each session costs $1,500 and includes daily snack and weekly excursions. hhca.org

HILTON HEAD CHRISTIAN ACADEMY:

Cinderella Summer Stock Kids Theater Camp: Rising 2nd- 7th graders. 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. HHCA’s Summer Stock Kids Theater Camp will focus on bringing a minimalist production of Cinderella to stage for parents and friends at 5 p.m. on the final day of camp. The purpose of this camp is to develop a love of theater and help students build confidence while on stage. Cost is $250 (multi- sibling discount: $200) hhca.org

THE ISLAND ACADEMY OF HILTON HEAD:

K-5th grade. June 13- July 29. Each week will have a different focus with themes like Island Scientists, Health and Fitness, Design, Plants and Animals, World Exploration, Dreaming: Art Camp and STEM: Island Engineers. Half and full-day sessions available. Cost is $110 for half-day session, $200 for full-day session. 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. and 12:10 p.m.- 3:10 p.m. 843-342-9826. hhiacademy.com.

THE SANDBOX:

An Interactive Children’s Museum Summer Camp at Hilton Head (ages 4-12) and Tanger 2: Ages 6-12. June 6- Aug. 5. Campers will play and explore a variety of themes in weekly sessions that integrate hands-on learning with S.T.E.A.M. activities. Member cost is $175 for half day each session (9a.m.-12p.m.) and $300 for full day each session ($300). Non-member cost is $225 for half day, $390 for full day. 843-842-7645. thesandbox.org.

SPORTS AND OUTDOORS

BEAUFORT COMMUNITY SAILING:

Summer Sailing Camp: Ages 8-18. Campers of all skill levels will experience land-based instruction and group sailing in Beaufort in 1- 8 week sessions. The program focuses on basic sailing skills to intro to racing. Multiple weeks of participation encouraged for maximum skill improvement. Classes are taught using Sunfish, Optomists, 420s and O’ Pen Skiffs. Cost is $350 each session. Multi-week discounts available. 828-279-3707. beaufortsailing.com.

DRIFTWOOD STABLE, LLC:

Summer Horseback Riding Camp: Ages 7-13. Mon- Fri, 8am- 12pm. June 6-10, June 13-17, June 27- July 1. Daily riding lessons, grooming & bathing, games & rides, stable management, arts & crafts. Call to register your camper. Price is $500 for a weeklong session. 843-802-0126.

HILTON HEAD CHRISTIAN ACADEMY:

All-Sports Camp: Rising 2nd-8th graders. May 31-June 3. Camps are geared towards skill development and fundamentals, with a different “Sport of the Day” during each morning session. Afternoon sessions will be geared towards skill-building and sportsmanship through a variety of fun and active games for all ages. Cost is $150 for morning session (9 a.m.- 12 p.m.). $150 for afternoon session (1 - 4 p.m.). Cost is $275 for full day (9 a.m. - 4 p.m.) 843-681-2878. hhca.org.

HILTON HEAD CHRISTIAN ACADEMY:

Eagle Girls & Eagle Boys Camp: Rising 3rd - 8th grade. June 6 - 9. Girls Camp - 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. Boys Camp- 8:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. Campers will focus on skill development in all facets of the game. Students will receive individual instruction and participate in organized games and contests. Cost is $130. 843-681-2878. hhca.org.

ISLAND RECREATION CENTER:

McElroy’s Martial Arts Academy: Youth Karate Camp: Ages 5 - 16. June 11-14. Monday- Friday. 1- 4 p.m. Kids will be introduced to karate basics, participate in related exercises, enjoy physical games, watch martial arts movies and more. They will learn about the Academy’s bully prevent program and how to talk to and with their peers. Cost is $175. Register at Island Rec Center. islandreccenter.org

ISLAND RECREATION CENTER:

Summer Volleyball Camp: Ages 11-18. June 6-9. Players will prepare for middle- and high-school tryouts. The focus of each day will be on fundamentals, then competitive drills and competition. Cost is $150. 9-11:30 a.m. 843-681-7273. islandreccenter.org

ISLAND RECREATION CENTER:

Jr. Swim Club: June 2-30, July 12 -23, Aug. 2-30. Saturdays - 10:30 -11:30 a.m., Tuesdays & Thursdays - 7 - 8 p.m. Cost is $70. islandreccenter.orgg.

ISLAND RECREATION CENTER:

Riptide Swimming: June 2 - June 30, July 12 - 23, Aug. 2-30. Saturdays - 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays-7 -8 p.m. Cost is $70. islandreccenter.org.

ISLAND RECREATION CENTER:

Swim Club:

June 2 - June 30, July 12 - 23, August 2 - 30. Saturdays - 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., Tuesdays & Thursdays 7 - 8 p.m. Cost is $70. islandreccenter.org.

ISLAND RECREATION CENTER:

Summer Football Camp: June 27 - July 1. 6 -7:30 p.m. Cost is $15. Register at islandrec.activityreg.com.

JUNIOR PLAYERS GOLF ACADEMY:

Summer Break Camp: Ages 7-18. May 23-27. Golfers will cover all aspects of the game along with 9 holes of on-course instruction. The program is designed to be fun, full of interaction, personalized coaching, and results oriented. All skill levels welcome. Cost is $1,295 for commuters, $1,795 for residents with overnight accommodations. Multi-week discounts available. 843-686-3355. jrpga.com.

SOUTH CAROLINA YACHT CLUB:

Sea Squirts: Ages 5 and 6, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. This half-day, 15-hour program is designed for our youngest sailors to ignite their passion for SCYC, water safety and having fun in boats. This class is an opportunity to meet new friends at the club, learn the basics of sailing including terminology, knots, seamanship, water safety (capsizing/towing) and corinthian spirit. No prior experience required for this course. A new session will begin each week.

SOUTH CAROLINA YACHT CLUB:

Summer Swim Lessons: Ages 3 and up. Lessons available Monday through Friday. South Carolina Yacht Club will offer weekly private individual lessons. Private swim lessons are customized for each swimmer depending on their skill level. Lessons are $45 per 30-minute session or $175 for five sessions or a 60-minute session for $60. 843-681-3100. Schedule a lesson: 843-681-3100 or sportscenter@scyachtclub.com. scyachtclub.com.

SOUTH CAROLINA YACHT CLUB:

Tennis Camp: Ages 7-14. June 6-10. Younger campers will learn the basics of the game and experienced players will learn more advanced skills. 8:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. 843-681-3100. Cost is $300. scyachtclub.com.

SOUTH CAROLINA YACHT CLUB:

Beginner Sail for Members Only: Ages 8 - 12.

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. July 5 - 9, July 11 - 15. This is a two-week, 70-hour course designed for sailors new to sailing or moving up from the Sound Shark program. The curriculum includes rigging a boat, sailing fundamentals, boat handling, seamanship (knots, weather, etc.) water safety and sportsmanship. scyachtclub.com. To become a member, contact Kathy Flynn kflynn@scyachtclub.com.

SOUTH CAROLINA YACHT CLUB:

Cruise Control for Members Only: Ages 9-13. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. This course is a full day, one-week 35-hour program for our ‘cruising’ sailors that are interested in having fun and adventuring on the water. Whether the sailors are cruising to a picnic lunch or the cliffs for fun and swimming, this program is sure to thrill! Sailors need no prior experience to participate in this course.scyachtclub.com.

SOUTH CAROLINA YACHT CLUB:

High School Sailors for Members Only: Ages 14+. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. This course is a two-week, 70-hour program designed for our High School sailors who are part of or of interest in the year-round High School Program. The curriculum includes racing strategy, high level sailing fundamentals and advanced boat handling. scyachtclub.com.

TORMENTA FC SUMMER CAMPS:

Boys & Girls: Bluffton/Hardeeville: Ages 4-13. June 6-10. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Hardeeville Recreation Facility. The summer camp will feature instruction from high-level coaches and players from Tormenta FC’s professional USL League One Squad. Each camper will receive a Tormenta T-shirt. Cost is $155.

TORMENTA FC SUMMER CAMPS:

Boys & Girls: Hardeeville. Ages 13 -19. July 25-29. Half-day and full-day camps. The summer camp will feature instruction from high-level coaches and players from Tormenta FC’s professional USL League One squad. Individuals that register for full day camp will eat lunch in an inside area from noon to 1 p.m. and then play indoor soccer from 1-3 p.m. Each camper will receive a Tormenta T-shirt, while full-day campers also receive a soccer ball. Cost is $210. tormentafc.com.

TORMENTA FC SUMMER CAMPS:

Boys & Girls: Hilton Head Prep: Ages 4-13, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Ages 7-13, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. The summer camp will feature instruction from high-level coaches and players from Tormenta FC’s professional USL League One squad. Each camper will receive a Tormenta T-shirt. Cost is $155, ages 4 - 13. Cost is $285, ages 7 - 13. tormentafc.com.

VAN DE MEER:

Junior Summer Tennis Camp: Ages 12+. May 30 - Aug. 27. Each session offers players 20 - 25 hours of technical and tactical training from Van de Meer’s world-class international staff. Campers will learn from former ATP, WTA, Davis Cup, Fed Cup and top collegiate players. Cost is $685- $855. Camp hours vary. 1-800-845 -6138. Customerservice@vdmtennis.com.

VAN DE MEER:

Quick Start Tennis Camp: Ages 4 - 12. June 6 - Aug. 12. Campers will play on different covered courts based on their skill level. Tennis lessons include fun water activities and arts and crafts. Cost is $245- $335 per week. 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Extended hours from 2:30-4:30 p.m. 1-800-845-6138. www.vandermeertennis.com.