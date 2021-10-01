Haunted History

Experience the paranormal past of our island’s most mysterious real-life characters at one of five spine-tingling performances.

Spooky Season is upon us again. Have you heard the tales of Hilton Head Island’s haunted historic past? Learn more during the Heritage Library Foundation’s annual Ghosts & Myths of Hilton Head Island event.

LEARN ABOUT THE GHOSTS AND MYTHS OF HILTON HEAD ISLAND

A suspenseful night awaits in the cemetery at Zion Chapel as Heritage Library volunteers bring the characters of Hilton Head Island’s past to life.

Ghosts & Myths began in 2016.

“Our Ghosts & Myths event started out when we asked, ‘How can we make history more fun?’ ” said Barbara Catenaci, Executive Director of the Heritage Library Foundation. “Through the years, we’ve gotten to know these characters even better. Extensive research has gone into their lives, so we’re able to share new story developments as our team of volunteers unearths them.”

Guests will be introduced to new characters and story lines; if you’ve been to this event before, just know each year is different.

The performance touches on the real lives of 18th and 19th century Hilton Head Island residents.

Meet Colonial-era characters like Lydia Davant, Mark Kirk and William Baynard, who have been researched by the team of volunteers at the Heritage Library Foundation.

Experience the chills of firsthand tales of The Baynard Funeral Procession and legendary myths like the Blue of Lady of Hilton Head Island.

Zion Chapel Cemetery is the perfect location because it’s the island’s well-known Colonial-era cemetery. There are four grave markings for American Revolutionary soldiers on the premises.

Ghosts & Myths will spread over three nights with five total performances: 7 p.m. Oct. 21, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Oct. 22, and 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Oct. 23.

While this is a family-friendly performance, the Heritage Library does not recommend the event for children under 10 years old.

“We like to say that this is not a scary event, but a spooky one, so parents can be the judge on what their child can handle,” said Catenaci.

Tickets go on sale on Oct. 1.

With the uncertainty of COVID-19 cases in Beaufort County, event organizers said they will make decisions about safety protocols when the tickets go on sale.

The 2020 performance included mask recommendations, a limited number of available tickets, and social distancing was encouraged. The event is held entirely outdoors.

This event is hosted by the Heritage Library Foundation, a non-profit library offering research assistance on ancestry. The mission is to promote and preserve local history and the study of genealogy.

The Zion Cemetery and Baynard Mausoleum Outdoor Learning Center are located at 574 William Hilton Parkway on Hilton Head Island, better known as the corner of Highway 278 and Mathews Drive.

Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased online at heritagelib.org. Call 843-686-6560 for more information.