Some may be surprised by what exists within the library’s online resources. From live, online tutoring seven days a week to eBooks that read aloud to your beginning reader, here are a few tools available at the Beaufort County Library.

The sun is setting on another beautiful summer, and the time has come for students to swap beach hats for thinking caps. With the new school year underway, students and parents may be looking for help to ensure good grades and a successful school year.

DISCUS

DISCUS is a hub that includes dozens of resources such as Learning Express Library, Tutor.com, Ferguson’s Career Guidance Center, and Opposing Viewpoints. All DISCUS resources allow users to safely search for information without sifting through ads and non-educational results found in search engines. If you are prompted for a login, contact the library (beaufortcountylibrary.org/contact-us). Start your search at beaufortcountylibrary.org/discus. DISCUS is a service of the South Carolina State Library.

LEARNING EXPRESS LIBRARY

This resource is chock full of test-preparation tools and skill-building materials for elementary school students through adults. Users will find practice tests for the following exams: ACT, SAT, GED, GRE, LSAT, TOEFL iBT, Praxis, real estate, civil service, law enforcement, cosmetology, CDL, and more. If you know someone who is gearing up to take a test in the future, consider sharing this information with them – they’ll thank you later. Visit beaufortcountylibrary.org/learningexpresslibrary.

TUTOR.COM

This online resource connects students of all ages with expert tutors and career coaches in more than 80 subjects and test prep areas. Students work one-to-one with a tutor in an online classroom on a specific problem until it’s done. Everything happens online. Tutors are available between 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Log in with your Beaufort County Library card number. Get started at beaufortcountylibrary.org/tutor.

FERGUSON’S CAREER GUIDANCE CENTER

Parents of teens may especially appreciate this resource. Ferguson’s is a useful tool for those looking to explore careers and plan their education. If your teen is interested in becoming, for example, a Computer and Video Game Designer, this resource will provide information about this job’s annual median salary ($85,270), the minimum education required to obtain this position (Bachelor’s Degree), core duties (create stories, characters, dialogue, graphics, sound effects), in addition to information on common personality traits of those in the field, the work environment, and job outlook. This is located within the DISCUS suite of databases found on the library system’s website.

HOOPLA READ-ALONGS, EBOOKS, AND AUDIOBOOKS

If you have a youngster who is learning to read, Hoopla Digital offers thousands of “Read-Along” eBooks featuring their favorite characters (think Frozen, Pete the Cat, Black Panther, Star Wars and Spider-Man). While your reader follows along, a narrator reads aloud the words while they are simultaneously highlighted on each page. Check out the collection at hoopladigital.com. Hoopla also offers thousands of eBooks, comic books, graphic novels, and audiobooks for all ages.

FLIPSTER DIGITAL MAGAZINES

Kid-favorite magazines such as Highlights, National Geographic Kids, and Ranger Rick are available in an easy to read, digital format. To access, download the Flipster app and log in with your Beaufort County Library card number. All resources are free and accessible from the comfort of home. All that’s needed for access is a Beaufort County Library card. Cards are free to all Beaufort County residents ages 4 and older. To explore even more resources or apply for a library card, visit beaufortcountylibrary.org.

Traci Cox is Marketing and Communications Manager of the @HILTONHEADMONTHLY Beaufort County Library.