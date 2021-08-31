CITY GUIDE 2021: Hotspots & Landmarks

It hasn’t taken long for this public park to become a town favorite. Features a large central lawn, walkways, landscaping and views of the May River.





2. VETERANS MEMORIAL

Located within Buckwalter Place, it features walls displaying the emblems of the six military branches. It hosted its first Memorial Day ceremony this year.

3. HEYWARD HOUSE

Built as a summer home for a local plantation owner in 1841, the Cole-Heyward House is one of only eight antebellum houses remaining in Bluffton.

4. MAY RIVER SANDBAR

Often cited as the place to go to in Bluffton, the sandbar is a great spot to enjoy a picnic, swim or watch the boats and kayakers.

5. GARVIN-GARVEY HOUSE

The renovation of the Garvin-Garvey House was recognized with a statewide award. The building was constructed during the Reconstruction Era and is the last freedman’s cottage on the May River.

6. NEW RIVER LINEAR TRAIL

The 5.1-mile rails-to-trails route offers great scenery and an opportunity to see forest birds, notably migrating warblers.