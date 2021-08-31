CITY GUIDE: Bluffton - SMALL TOWN BIG REPUTATION

The growth continues and makes Bluffton one of the prime destinations in the South.

Bluffton is booming. The town has grown from one square mile when it was first incorporated to 54 square miles today. The town’s development exploded, bringing business and families to the Lowcountry — and it gave Bluffton its own identity.

There are shopping centers along U.S. 278, schools and athletic fields along McCracken Circle and dining and entertainment keep Calhoun Street and the Promenade vibrant.

The restaurants offer an eclectic mix of options, from fresh seafood to pub fare. The town serves some of the freshest dishes in the Lowcountry. Old Town is still the place to explore. A unique spot for a variety of experiences, Old Town features artisan shops, art galleries and fantastic eateries.

Old Town also includes the pre-Civil War Church of the Cross and the antebellum Heyward House.

Bluffton’s reputation is growing with its population. Consider some of its recent accolades: Safest city in South Carolina; Best city to raise a family in South Carolina; and ranked among the South’s best small towns.

The town is known for its iconic Bluffton Oyster Company, one of the last operating oyster factories on the East Coast and Palmetto Bluff, a community that boasts five-star Montage Palmetto Bluff and protected wilderness overlooking the May River.

Even though Bluffton is growing, it is still a small town, with a neighborly feel. You’ll know your neighbors. You’ll enjoy their company and enjoy peace of mind.

Living in Bluffton means living in great weather, and there are plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy. Parks host festivals, events, and public gatherings in every season.

During the summer, weekends are often spent at the May River sandbar, enjoying a picnic at Oyster Factory Park or kayaking.

Bluffton has big shopping, dining and entertainment with a smalltown feel. The town has year-round adventures and award-winning accommodations.

The Bluffton state of mind is real, and we love it.

BY THE NUMBERS

POPULATION

27,716

SQUARE MILES

54.65

BUSINESSES

3,325

AGE

Median Age: 37.5

Over 65: 15.7%

RACE

White: 81.5%

Black: 7.4%

Hispanic: 16.8%

Asian: 2.1%

INCOME

Per Capita: $38,778

Median household: $82,481

Below poverty level: 3.9%

EDUCATION

High school diploma: 94.7%

College degree: 45.8%

HOUSING

Median Rent: $1,747

Median Home Value: $290,800

NEW BUILDING PERMITS

Residential (Jan. 1-June 30 2021): 495

Residential (Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2020): 749

Commercial (Jan. 1-June 30, 2021): 19

Commercial (Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2020): 15

Sources: U.S. Census, town of Bluffton, DataUSA

(Median Age)