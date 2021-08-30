CITY GUIDE: Hotspots & Landmarks

1. LOWCOUNTRY CELEBRATION PARK: An attraction for all ages, the park includes walking trails, a boardwalk and The Sandbox Children’s Museum. A main attraction is the large, reimagined Adventure Playground Ship.

coligny

2. COLIGNY PLAZA: Check out the shops and events at Coligny Plaza. There is always something to enjoy, including live music, movies and delicious food and drinks.

SHELTER COVE

3. SHELTER COVE TOWNE CENTRE: Shop, dine and have fun enjoying concerts and movies. The center’s park is perfect for picnics and views of the water.

MITCHELVILLE PARK


4. HISTORIC MITCHELVILLE FREEDOM PARK: Exhibits and self-guided tours make a visit memorable. The parks tells the rich history of Mitchelville and its connection to the Gullah culture.


CHAPLIN COMMUNITY PARK

5. CHAPLIN COMMUNITY PARK: Stay active at the park that is a prime spot for basketball and tennis and access to the beach. Let the dogs loose at the dog-friendly park.

FortHowell
6. FORT HOWELL: A history lesson is steps away. A new walkway gives visitors better access to learn about the Civil War. The new paths lead halfway around the fort, giving visitors a view of the “approaching enemy.”

Landmarks HarbourTown
7. HARBOUR TOWN: Dining, golf, shopping, watersports and boating — and the famous Harbour Town Lighthouse — all are offered here. 