CITY GUIDE: Hotspots & Landmarks

1. LOWCOUNTRY CELEBRATION PARK: An attraction for all ages, the park includes walking trails, a boardwalk and The Sandbox Children’s Museum. A main attraction is the large, reimagined Adventure Playground Ship.

2. COLIGNY PLAZA: Check out the shops and events at Coligny Plaza. There is always something to enjoy, including live music, movies and delicious food and drinks.





3. SHELTER COVE TOWNE CENTRE: Shop, dine and have fun enjoying concerts and movies. The center’s park is perfect for picnics and views of the water.







4. HISTORIC MITCHELVILLE FREEDOM PARK: Exhibits and self-guided tours make a visit memorable. The parks tells the rich history of Mitchelville and its connection to the Gullah culture.







5. CHAPLIN COMMUNITY PARK: Stay active at the park that is a prime spot for basketball and tennis and access to the beach. Let the dogs loose at the dog-friendly park.







6. FORT HOWELL: A history lesson is steps away. A new walkway gives visitors better access to learn about the Civil War. The new paths lead halfway around the fort, giving visitors a view of the “approaching enemy.”







7. HARBOUR TOWN: Dining, golf, shopping, watersports and boating — and the famous Harbour Town Lighthouse — all are offered here.