CITY GUIDE: Loving the Lowcountry

The Lowcountry is teeming with natural beauty, adventures, history, shopping and fantastic weather. A relaxed pace offers peace of mind and a wonder of possibilities. Simply, it’s a great place to live. Hilton Head, Bluffton, fast-growing Hardeeville and Daufuskie Island represent thriving communities that offer award-winning beaches, dinning and accommodations. Why the Lowcountry? Why not? Our area offers almost everything and continues to treat us with new wonders.

ENJOY THE WONDER OF ALL THAT OUR AREA OFFERS

Our city guide offers a snapshot of all that the Lowcountry offers. Learn about the area’s population growth via the latest census numbers. The mayors provide insight on their municipalities and the managers offer perspective on developments and what the future holds. The guide also provides a refresher on the Lowcountry’s history. Looking for sites to visit? We provide a must-see map of some of the top landmarks. Whether you enjoy history, recreation or visiting top sites, the guide details a few of the Lowcountry’s hotspots. Delicious food. Perfect weather. Friendly people. Our area offers a chill vibe and a slow pace that make living here the envy of outsiders.

THE LOWCOUNTRY IS TRULY A MAGICAL PLACE TO LIVE.



HILTON HEAD ISLAND - THE TOWN THAT HAS IT ALL

Hilton Head Island has everything: Beautiful beaches. World-class golf courses. Award-winning restaurants. Wonderful weather.

But Hilton Head Island is more than just the scenery and tourist attractions. Hilton Head is also about the people, its history and its yearlong appeal.

Locals embrace our waterways 12 months a year, including public marinas, fishing piers and boat launch sites. You are always within a short drive from a marsh, river or the Atlantic Ocean.

If you don’t want to drive everywhere, that’s OK, because the island has more than 60 miles of biking trails.

Of course, Hilton Head is a great place to unwind and relax. Hilton Head Island is also home to a close-knit community that is always willing to help its neighbors. Volunteering is a Hilton Head Island staple.

History runs deep on the Island, with the Gullah-Geechee community at its center. A visit to the Gullah Museum and Mitchelville is a must.

The spring brings the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing, a PGA Tour event that is an annual highlight and one of the area’s most prestigious events.

From the famed Harbour Town Golf Links to impeccably maintained courses designed by legendary architects (including Pete Dye, Jack Nicklaus and Robert Trent Jones), the options are world-class. Hilton Head offers top-notch golf and tennis facilities and instructors.

Tennis academies founded by world-renowned coaches Stan Smith and Dennis Van der Meer are another reason why Hilton Head is often considered the best in class.

We are just scratching the surface. There’s the Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival & Concours d’ Elegance, the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra and the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina. There are summer nights filled with music and movies and winter evenings with holiday lights.

Hilton Head has it all.

BY THE NUMBERS

POPULATION

37,661

SQUARE MILES

41.36

BUSINESSES

4,424

AGE

Median Age: 58

Over 65: 37%

RACE

White: 88.6%

Black: 5.9%

Hispanic: 11.8%

Asian: 0.9%

INCOME

Per Capita: $56,942

Median household: $84,575

Below poverty level: 9.7%

EDUCATION

High school diploma: 94.3%

College degree: 54.3%

HOUSING

Median Rent: $1,271

Median Home Value: $483,600

NEW BUILDING PERMITS

Residential (Jan. 1-June 30, 2021): 138

Residential (Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2020): 214

Commercial (Jan. 1-June 30, 2021): 13

Commercial (Jan. 1-Dec. 31. 2020): 12

Sources: U.S. Census, town of Hilton Head, DataUSA (Median Age)