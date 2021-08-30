PHOTOS of the MONTH

1. Joe Newton captures a beautiful sunset taken from Skull Creek Boathouse.

2. Mary Lee Gannon captures the beauty of Port Royal Sound in Hilton Head Plantation.

3. A fantastic sunset at Palmetto Bay as photographed by Maureen Valiquette.

4. A monarch butterfly enjoys nectar from a milkweed plant at the Coastal Discovery Museum as photographed by Carol Clemens.

