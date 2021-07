1. Shelley Harbour took this photo at Harbour Town overlooking Calibogue Sound.

2. Lewis enjoys a contemplative time at the beach at Sea Pines as captured by Marc Schwitters.

3. Angela Anderson photographed her granddaughter Cora Janney at Pine Island Beach in Hilton Head Plantation.

HAVE AN INCREDIBLE PHOTO TO SHARE? WE’D LOVE TO SEE IT. SUBMIT YOUR PHOTOS TO EDITOR@HILTONHEADMONTHLY.COM