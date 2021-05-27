Summer fun for everyone

From sun, sand and surf, to thrilling indoor activities and plenty of shopping, the Lowcountry is packed with adventures. Monthly has you covered this summer with an endless to-do list. With the summer in full gear, we offer some things to do that are fun for the whole family. A quick internet search will provide you with the latest information on all the hottest – and coolest – spots.

THE LOWCOUNTRY IS FULL OF THINGS TO DO. HERE ARE A FEW FAVORITES.

OUTDOOR FUN

The outdoors allows for plenty of leisure time, so why not hit the beach. On Hilton Head, Coligny Beach is the most trafficked (and has a selection of shops and restaurants within walking distance). Burkes and Driessen are equally beautiful public beach options. The Lowcountry is a great place to enjoy lavish views. Take it all in with horseback riding and biking. The island has 6 miles of bike lanes and 117 miles of shared-use pathways.

If you want to get the adrenaline pumping, the area offers pickleball and tennis and some of the most beautiful golf courses in the country.

Pinckney Island National Wildlife Refuge and Sea Pines Forest Preserve are great ways to explore nature and the Lowcountry.

ON THE WATER

Some of summer’s many aquatic activities require a sense of adventure. Cool off by enjoying kayaking, paddle boarding, learn to surf or rent a Jet Ski. You can rent one at dozens of places around the Lowcountry. It’s an exhilarating way to take to the waves.

Have some fun with a banana boat ride. This inflatable craft can hold up to six people, with some models offering a side-by-side ride for the whole family.

Para-sailing has you aloft from a sail — which is tethered to a speedboat speeding along the water — where you can take in a bird’s-eye view of the island scenery.

Looking to let others do the work? We recommend a dolphin- or sunset-cruise.

FOR THE FAMILY

The summer is the perfect time to enjoy family. There’s not much better than a little competitive family bonding via miniature golf. Our area has several courses. Walk together with nature at the Coastal Discovery Museum on Hilton Head Island, which has 68 acres of nature trails open for walks and picnics. The island’s Audubon Newhall Preserve has 50 acres of plants and nature trails. In Bluffton, check out the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve, ideal for bird watching and hiking.

Want a little bit of adventure? Why not climb the Harbour Town Lighthouse. Take your time walking up the 114 steps and then enjoy the spectacular view.

If you want to get away – but not too far – take a 45-minute ferry ride and explore Daufuskie Island. Steeped in history and drenched in natural beauty, the island has shops, art galleries and great places to eat.

RAINY DAY FUN

Our region prides itself on its natural beauty, but there’s plenty to praise about the great indoors. Leave the sunscreen at home with these ideas that will keep you cool inside.

The escape room trend has hit the Lowcountry, with escape experiences that will test your wits as you try to beat the clock. There are several to get lost in for the day.

There’s no better way to escape a rainy day than the electric lights of an arcade. Test your luck — and your skill — on the hottest games and collect tickets to trade in for awesome prizes.

For a more casual time, visit the Lowcountry’s many art galleries, paint some pottery or get off your feet and see a movie. Hilton Head and Bluffton have a combined four movie theaters.

FOR THE KIDS

For younger kids, not much beats an outing to The Sandbox Interactive Children’s Museum on the island. It’s home to a wonderland of activities for young kids, from interactive playsets to building tools and arts and crafts.

Families enjoy a big show and one of the biggest is fireworks. The Lowcountry is a prime spot for some of the best displays in the region. Harbourfest at Shelter Cove Harbour and Marina is an annual summer event with fireworks and entertainment (featuring entertainer Shannon Tanner and Cappy the Clown). Plans are tentatively set for this summer. Check online for the latest updates.

Lowcountry Celebration Park is a children’s delight. It includes Adventure Playground, which features a playground and a reimagined design of Captain William Hilton’s ship.

Visit Gregg Russell Harbour Town Playground, which features play centers and a tree house that embraces a great Live Oak. Shelter Cove Community Park features a playground. Coligny Beach Park, one of the most popular places on Hilton Head, is a great spot to relax on a swing and take in the scenes. There’s also a kid-friendly splash pad.

Want a little adventure for the children? Take a pirate ship cruise. Kids will learn to speak like a real pirate during these interactive experiences.

For a little more excitement, visit one of our skate parks. The popular Buckwalter Skate Park was once visited by legend Tony Hawk. Hilton Head Skatepark is located in the Bristol Sports Arena, which also features a roller hockey rink.

Gregg Russell returns with his family friendly summer concert series in Harbour Town. Renowned for his interactive sing-alongs, the Hilton Head Island icon will take the stage below the famed Sea Pines Liberty Oak. Check online for the full schedule.

FOR THE ADULTS

Adults can be adventurous too. Take ax throwing. Yes, it’s a thing. Enjoy a little friendly, but safe, competition.

For something less taxing, visit our farmers’ markets at the Farmers Market of Bluffton and the Hilton Head Island Farmers Market.

The Arts Center of Coastal Carolina on the island offers diverse attractions, including musical performances and educational field trips.

Need a laugh? See a comedy show at one of our comedy and improv clubs. Live music always livens up the summer and the area is full of venues lined up with premier performers.

ADVENTURE

Relaxation is fine, but sometimes you need a rush of adventure. We suggest a helicopter tour that offers breathtaking views, or cruise in style by renting a Moke. The electric cars offer a fun and nostalgic riding experience.

Want to get off your feet and get in the air? Enjoy zipline rides or navigate a high ropes course that offer thrilling experiences.

A great catch is worth a day on the water. The Lowcountry has dozens of fishing charters that will take you to the big fish, both inshore and offshore.

HISTORY

The summer is fun, but a quest for learning is always present.

We recommend taking time to explore the Stoney-Baynard Ruins, Gullah Museum of Hilton Head, Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park and Fort Howell on Hilton Head Island and The Heyward House Museum and Garvin-Garvey House in Bluffton. The Heritage Library and Coastal Discovery Museum both offer various history tours.

SHOPPING

Whatever you are looking for, the Lowcountry has it. On the South End of the island, check out Coligny Plaza, Harbour Town Shops, the Village at Wexford, the Shops at Sea Pines Center and South Beach Marina Village. If you are mid-island, visit Shelter Cove Harbour & Marina, The Plaza at Shelter Cove and Shelter Cove Town Centre. Headed to the North End? Main Street Village, Sea Turtle Marketplace and Festival Center are prime spots.

In Bluffton, be sure to visit the Tanger Outlets, Old Town Bluffton, Berkeley Place, Buckwalter Place, and Kitties Crossing.