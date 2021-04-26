Summer Camp Guide

The countdown to summer vacation has begun, and with it the annual question faced by all parents: What are we going to do with the kids? Whether you’re looking to keep the kids engaged for a week, or just get them out of the house for a few hours so they don’t spend the whole day watching Netflix, there is a great selection of summer camps right here in the Lowcountry.

PLAN TO GET THE KIDS INVOLVED IN SOMETHING FUN

ART, DANCE & THEATER

ALLIANCE DANCE ACADEMY: DANCE CAMP: Ages 7+. July 19-23. Dancers will experience different forms of dance, including ballet, jazz, hip hop, lyrical and musical theater activities. The camp also includes crafts, movies and music. Cost is $200. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 843-757-8277.

ALLIANCE DANCE ACADEMY: PRINCESS CAMP: Ages 3+. July 19-23, Aug. 9-13. Campers will complete activities based on the Princess of the Day, plus enjoy crafts, books, movies, music and dance. Cost is $200. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 843-757-8277.

ARTS CENTER VIRTUAL CAMPS: Ages 6+. Make a splash this summer with online performing and visual arts camps through the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina. Campers will experience meaningful skill-building projects to foster creativity all summer long. For more details, call 843-686-3945.

BLUFFTON SCHOOL OF DANCE: PRESCHOOL SUMMER CAMP: Ages 3-5. June 14-July 23. Imaginative little ones are invited to experience unique and engaging camps with themes like, The Royal Ball, Under the Sea, Magical Mythical Creatures and Dance with My Dollie. Cost is $125. 9 a.m.-Noon. 843-815-2619.

HILTON HEAD CHRISTIAN ACADEMY: MUSICAL THEATER CAMP: Grades 6-12. July 26-30. Campers will learn musical theater dance technique, choreography and audition skills. They will also participate in a short performance for family and friends on July 30 at 4:30 p.m. Cost is $150. 1-4 p.m. 843-681-2878.

HILTON HEAD CHRISTIAN ACADEMY: SUPER HERO COMIC BOOK ART CAMP: Grades 1-8. June 14-18. Experience an action-packed week featuring art inspired by superheroes and comic books. Cost is $125. 9 a.m.-Noon. 843-681-2878.

HILTON HEAD JAZZ GUITAR INSTITUTE BY THE JUNIOR JAZZ FOUNDATION: Ages 14-20. June 21-25. Intermediate to advanced high school guitarists will have a grasp on how to play jazz in a noncompetitive setting. At least two years of experience playing is recommended. Includes an all-day music trip to Savannah on June 25. Tuition is $199 with payment plan and scholarships available. 1-4 p.m. 843-321-8174.

HILTON HEAD JAZZ CAMP BY THE JUNIOR JAZZ FOUNDATION: Ages 14-20. July 12-17. Students will learn jazz through large big bands, small combos, theory, improv, elective courses, master classes and performances, culminating in a camp recital and finale concert. A virtual camp is available for those not comfortable with in-person instruction. Tuition is $399 with payment plan and scholarships available. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 843-321-8174.

HILTON HEAD JAZZ CLINIC BY THE JUNIOR JAZZ FOUNDATION: Ages 10-14. June 21-25. This clinic will focus on basic jazz technique, instrument masterclasses, beginning jazz theory and ensemble playing. Includes an all-day music trip to Savannah on June 23. Tuition is $199 with payment plan and scholarships available. 1-4 p.m. 843-321-8174.

ENRICHMENT AND ACADEMICS

IDEA STUDIO SUMMER CAMP: Grades K-8. June 14-July 23. Young artists will make exciting artistic creations with various pottery, clay and art projects during this half-day camp. Each week will feature a new theme. Cost is $175. 9-11:30 a.m. for ages 4-9; 2-4:30 p.m. for ages 10-14. 843-342-5439.

LOWCOUNTRY COMMUNITY CHURCH KIDS: OFF THE BENCH SPORTS CAMP: Grades K-5. June 28-July 2. Campers will explore the concept of coming “off the bench” and making a difference in life as well as in sports. Sport activities include soccer, basketball, cheering and ultimate frisbee. Cost is $30 per child, $75 cap per family. 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 843-836-1101.

LOWCOUNTRY COMMUNITY CHURCH STUDENTS SUMMER CAMP: Grades 7-12. July 19-23. Students will experience an obstacle course, a creative studio, athletic tournaments, dance and improv classes, the pool, a color war, an open mic and talent show, and much more in Anderson, S.C. Cost is $350 and includes lodging, transportation and food. 8:30 a.m.-6:15 p.m. 843-836-1101.

SOUTHEASTERN SUMMER INSTITUTE: Grades 5-12. June 7-July 31. Southeastern Summer Institute is shaping professional actors on-stage and off. Junior and advanced sessions include professionally crafted productions, unique theatre intensives, masterclasses with Broadway stars and much more. Costs vary. summertheatreinstitute.com

BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF HILTON HEAD ISLAND: Grades K-8. June 28-Aug. 6. The Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island is offering programs featuring STEM-infused arts programs and technology, outdoor fun and more. Cost is $420 per child for six weeks, $600 for two children for six weeks or $675 for three or more children in the same family for six weeks. 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 843-689-3646.

CALVARY DAY SCHOOL SUMMER CAMP: Grades K-5. June 21-25. Campers will experience a combination of wild games, skill development and a loving atmosphere that will embrace and encourage them. They will grow in self-confidence and independence as well as learn important values such as teamwork and integrity. Cost is $200 plus $50 registration fee. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 912-351-2299.

CORNERSTONE SMMRCMP: Grades 6-12. July 23-26, Aug 4-7. Campers will visit Look Up Lodge in Travelers Rest, S.C. for an adventurous four-day spiritual retreat. SMMRCMP is the opportunity to get on track with your relationship with God, build lasting friendships, and have the most fun of the summer. Cost is $250. 843-757-3472.

HILTON HEAD CHRISTIAN ACADEMY: “FLIGHT SCHOOL” CAMP: Grades 11-12. July 26-30. A course designed for rising juniors and seniors to learn and practice skills for success in college, career and life. Students will experience sessions on first impressions, dressing for success, resume-development, interviewing skills and etiquette, plus mock interviews with local business partners and a business luncheon. 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Cost is $150. 843-681-2878.

HILTON HEAD CHRISTIAN ACADEMY: READ SOMETHING, DO SOMETHING CAMP: Grades 10-12. July 19-23. An opportunity to engage in a shared reading experience to deepen our understanding of a disadvantaged group of people and then to create together an initiative to help such a group. Cost is $150. 843-681-2878.

ISLAND RECREATION CENTER: SUMMER DAY CAMP: Grades K-8. June 21-Aug 15. Daily activities include arts and crafts, swimming, games and sports. Each week of summer camp is a different theme. Cost is $165 per week, plus yearly registration fee of $55 per family or $35 for one child. Scholarships available. 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. 843-681-7273.

THE ISLAND ACADEMY OF HILTON HEAD: Grades K-8. June 7-July 2. July 12-Aug. 6. Each week will have a different focus with themes like Environmental Science, Community Service, Inventing, STEM, and The Arts. Half- and full-day sessions available. Cost is $95 for half-day, $189 for full-day. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 843-342-9826.

THE SANDBOX: AN INTERACTIVE CHILDREN’S MUSEUM: Ages 4-12. June 14-Aug. 6. Campers will play and explore a variety of themes that integrate hands-on learning with S.T.E.A.M. activities. Member cost is $175 for half day, $300 for full day. Non-member cost is $225 for half day, $390 for full day. 9 a.m.-Noon for half day; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. for full day. 843-842-7645.

SPORTS AND OUTDOORS

BEAUFORT COMMUNITY SAILING: SMALL-FRY PROGRAM: Ages 5-6. July 2-30. Campers will experience land-based instruction and group sailing. They will be introduced to sailing through fun activities, plus movement and music, arts and crafts, a scavenger hunt and more. Cost is $250. Multi-week discounts available. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. 843-522-8216.

CAMP DRIFTWOOD: Ages 7+. June 7-July 30. Campers will experience daily horseback riding lessons, basic horse care, arts and crafts, games and daily picnics. No prior experience required. Cost is $500. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 843-802-0126.

COASTAL GYMNASTICS SUMMER CAMP: Ages 6-12. June 7-July 23. Campers will stay healthy and active in a safe environment. Features different themes each week like, Under the Sea, Super Heroes and Olympics. $120 per week, $35 per day. 9 a.m.- 1p.m. 843-836-2411.

HILTON HEAD CHRISTIAN ACADEMY: ALL-SPORTS CAMP: Ages 5+. June 1-4, July 19-22. Camps are geared towards skill development and fundamentals, with a different “Sport of the Day” during each morning session. Afternoon sessions will be geared toward skill-building and sportsmanship through a variety of fun and active games for all ages. Cost is $125 for half-day, $200 for full-day. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 843-681-2878.

HILTON HEAD CHRISTIAN ACADEMY: FUNDAMENTALS AND BASKETBALL CAMP: Grades 2-8. June 14-17. Campers will focus on skill development in all facets of the game. Students will receive individual instruction and participate in organized games and contests. Cost is $125. 9 a.m.-Noon. 843-681-2878.

HILTON HEAD PREP: SOCCER CAMP: Ages 3-14. June 14-18, July 19-23. Dynamic coaches will provide fun games that promote soccer development, learning, character building and exercise. Cost is $150 for ages 3-14; $275 for ages 5-14. 9 a.m.-Noon for ages 3-14; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. for ages 5-14. 912-257-3989.

ISLAND RECREATION CENTER: KARATE CAMP: Age 5-18. July 12-16. Campers will learn karate games, break falls and rolls, special kicking drills, focus drills and bully non-violent programs. Cost is $150. 9 a.m.-Noon. 843-681-7273.

ISLAND RECREATION CENTER: LEARN TO ROW CAMP: Middle and high school students. July 26-31. A full week of introduction to the sport of rowing. Participants will learn proper rowing stroke and spend multiple days on the water. Cost is $100. 9 a.m.-Noon. 843-681-7273.

ISLAND RECREATION CENTER: SURF CAMP: Ages 5+. May 5-Aug. 13. During this two-day camp, surfers will receive basic pop-up instruction, surf and water safety briefing, learning to turn the board, tips on how to paddle past the break on your own, and plenty of surfing time. Cost is $160. Times vary. 843-681-7273.

ISLAND RECREATION CENTER: VOLLEYBALL CAMP: Ages 11-18. June 28-July 1. Players will prepare for middle and high school tryouts. The focus of each day will be on fundamentals, then competitive drills and competition. Cost is $135. 9-11:30 a.m. 843-681-7273.

LEARN TO SAIL SUMMER PROGRAM: Ages 8+. June 21-July 30. Sailors will get out on the water and learn the fundamentals of sailing and advanced techniques from seasoned instructors. Intermediate racing available based on age. Cost is $350 per week. Multi-week discounts available. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 843-522-8216.

SOUTH CAROLINA YACHT CLUB SAILING CAMP: GUPPIES: Ages 6-7. June 7-July 30. This camp provides an introduction to the elements of basic seamanship, rowing, sailing, knot tying, navigation and developing confidence on the water. Member cost is $145. Non-member cost is $205. 9-11:30 a.m. 843-681-7292.

SOUTH CAROLINA YACHT CLUB: SUMMER SWIM LESSONS: Ages 3 and up. South Carolina Yacht Club will offer weekly private individual lessons. Private swim lessons are customized for each swimmer depending on their skill level. Cost is $40 per half hour. 843-681-3100.

JUNIOR PLAYERS GOLF ACADEMY: SUMMER BREAK CAMP: Ages 7-18. May 24-Aug 6. Golfers will cover all aspects of the game along with 9 holes of on-course instruction. The program is designed to be fun, full of interaction, personalized coaching, and results-oriented. All skill levels welcome. Cost is $1,295 for commuters, $1,695 for residents with overnight accommodations. Multi-week discounts available. 843-686-3355.

SOUTH CAROLINA YACHT CLUB: LEARN TO SAIL: Ages 8-17. June 7-July 30. This program is intended for those with little or no sailing experience. Sailors will learn the basics like rigging and un-rigging, capsizing, rules of the road, sail trim, tacking and jibing. Member cost is $365. Non-member costs is $435. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 843-681-7292.

SOUTH CAROLINA YACHT CLUB: INTERMEDIATE SAILING: Ages 8-17. June 7-July 30. This program is intended for sailors who have mastered the concepts of Learn to Sail and are looking to move towards advanced skills with some racing aspects. Member cost is $365. Non-member cost is $435. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 843-681-7292.

SOUTH CAROLINA YACHT CLUB: TENNIS CAMP: Ages 5-13. June 7-July 30. Younger campers will learn the basics of the game, experienced players will learn more advanced skills. Each camp includes swimming at the end of every lesson. 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 843-681-3100.

VAN DE MEER: JUNIOR SUMMER TENNIS CAMP: Ages 12+. May 31-Aug. 28. Each session offers players 25 hours of technical and tactical training from Van de Meer’s world-class international staff. Campers will learn from former ATP, WTA, Davis Cup, Fed Cup and top collegiate players. Cost is $755. Camp hours vary. 1-800-845-6138.

VAN DE MEER: QUICK START TENNIS CAMP: Ages 4-12. June 7-Aug. 13. Campers will play on different covered courts based on their skill level. Tennis lessons include fun water activities and arts and crafts. Cost is $265. 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. 1-800-845-6138.