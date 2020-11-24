Local reads of the Lowcountry

A good book makes a great holiday present, and a book by a local author or one that that highlights the Lowcountry is even better. This holiday, give a friend or loved one the gift of an engaging read.

SAME BEACH, NEXT YEAR | By Dorothea Benton Frank

A New York Times best seller, Same Beach, Next Year is another of Frank’s engrossing tales of the Lowcountry. This story is about love, family and friendship, filled with humor and a rich feel for the Lowcountry. Two couples become friends during the summer. They reunite each year and grow closer. The friendships “withstand financial catastrophe, family tragedy, and devastating heartbreak.”

The book celebrates the power of friendship and the bonds of love.

MESSAGES OF HOPE | By Suzanne Giesemann

Giesemann, a former U.S Navy commanding officer, asks: Can we connect with loved ones who have died, and with higher levels of consciousness than our own?

In Messages of Hope, Giesemann, a former skeptic, finds the answers to those questions and more through “evidential communication with the unseen realms.”

Giesemann used to walk the halls of the Pentagon and flew on Air Force One. She had little time for spiritual seeking. But a family tragedy propelled her on a mystical journey that turned her life's path in an unexpected direction.

Giesemann, now a practicing psychic-medium, writes about her transition from disbelief to trust in a “reality beyond the physical senses.”

Daufuskie Island

By Jenny Hirsch and Sallie Ann Robinson

A resource for those who want to learn more about the history of Daufuskie Island. The book includes about 200 photos that capture the development of the island. Hersch and Robinson, a Daufuskie native, researched the history of the island between Savannah and Hilton Head and gather stories in this informative collection.

Moon Coastal Carolinas: Outer Banks, Myrtle Beach, Charleston & Hilton Head

By Jim Morekis

Get to know the scenic coastline with this book that offers can’t-miss sights and detailed tidbits on history and culture. In Moon Coastal Carolinas, Morekis also provides strategies that fit every budget: From five-day trips to beach outings or longer outdoor adventures.

Love Lifted Me

By Lisa Washington

Lisa Washington, a Pooler, Ga., resident, recently won the Author Elite Award for Clean Romance for her third book, Love Lifted Me. The award recognizes literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry, according to a news release.

The book follows secret operative Nehemiah Bolden, who retires from the military. He meets a woman and feels the need to protect her. He discovers that meeting her is more than a coincidence.

Washington previously won the Best Christian Fiction Award by the 2018 African American Literary Award Show with her first novel, When You Least Expect It.

On Ocean Boulevard

By Mary Alice Monroe

Monroe, also a New York Times best-selling author, returns to her Beach House series in this novel about a family’s summer inspired by new beginnings.

After 16 years, Caretta “Cara” Rutledge returns home to Charleston. Cara is preparing for her second wedding, but her life is about to change again.

The Rutledge family also experiences moments of "return, rebirth, and growth.”