2020 City Guide

The Lowcountry continues to grow. Take stock of who we are as a community with this statistical snapshot.

The towns of Hilton Head Island and Bluffton and the City of Hardeeville are separate municipalities. Because of annexations, some areas in unincorporated Beaufort County are surrounded by Bluffton corporate limits. To find out if an address is within town limits, go to the Citizen Access Portal at townofbluffton.us/bluffton.