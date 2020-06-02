Fun on the Water

Summer is here on Hilton Head Island—the season kids and Lowcountry business owners have been waiting for all year. Visitors and locals head to our beaches and waterways in pursuit of the ultimate summer fun—hopefully while practicing social distancing.

GET OUT ON THE WATER

Kayaking is the most popular water sport on the island. Paddle local waterways with a guide to learn more about the Lowcountry’s ecology; you might also spot wildlife like jumping shrimp, oysters, ospreys and more. Many companies offer kayak tours of Broad Creek, Jarvis Creek, Skull Creek, and the salt marsh around Pinckney Island.

Stand-up paddle boarding is a little more challenging than kayaking, but most people will be able to master it after a few minutes of instruction. It’s a great workout, and it’s easy to slip in the water for a swim to cool off. Operators are located at South Beach Marina in Sea Pines and several other locations.

If speed is your thing — or your kids’ thing — you’ll go fast and get wet on a banana boat ride leaving from Harbour Town Marina. Personal watercraft rides and water skiing — including tubing and wake boarding — are favorites for older kids and college students.

The late, great Bill Hicks once said, “Money can't buy happiness, but it can buy a Jet Ski. And you never see an unhappy person riding a Jet Ski.” Sitting, standing, alone or with a passenger, there are few things more exhilarating. Companies offering jet skiing, knee-boarding and water skiing are at several local marinas.

In the past few years, Hilton Head has seen a new way of taking to the waves. Two-person boats called “creek cats” or skiffs that sit low in the water are tiny watercraft captained by a guide in single-file lines, buzzing around the island at speeds up to 30 mph. Several operators offer them from Shelter Cove Marina, Hilton Head Harbor RV Resort and Marina, and Skull Creek Marina.

For amazing views and the sensation of flight, try parasailing. Several companies offer the chance to fly hundreds of feet in the air over the shining Atlantic. Or learn more about local wildlife on a dolphin tour, where naturalist guides and charter captains talk about the habits of bottlenose dolphins. These intelligent mammals are present in Hilton Head’s waters year-round.

If your crew includes kids ages 8 and younger, a pirate cruise will be an unforgettable day on the water. The crew provides kids with pirate costumes and pirate lessons in Harbour Town before setting sail in search of treasure. Kids will be highly engaged with water cannons, a battle with an evil pirate and a bit of history.

There are a few spots on the island where the waves sometimes get big enough for real surfing, but kids can learn on the island’s gentle swells. Burkes Beach and North Forest Beach are where you’ll find locals when the surf’s up.

But most of the island’s waves are better suited to the more low-key pursuit of boogie boarding. These foam boards are available nearly everywhere you look during summer and are great for testing your skills on the smaller waves at beaches like Coligny. Or try a thin wooden skim board to hydroplane along the tide at the spot where water meets sand — but beware, it’s easy to trip up on them.

And, of course, Hilton Head is one of the country’s top charter fishing destinations, so have your rod and reel ready. Tarpon arrive in the summer in Port Royal Sound as well as the backcountry creeks that surround Hilton Head. Summer is also a good time to catch flounder, and fishing for trout is exciting in June and July. No boat? No worries. Shark fishing is legal on the beach outside of designated swimming areas.

ON THE BEACH

For some people, it’s enough to simply enjoy the beach, relaxing on the sand with the waves crashing and a gentle breeze cooling you while you bake to a golden bronze.

For others, the beach is the world’s most enjoyable stadium, a playing field where champions are crowned.

Start with the team sport of KanJam, ideally suited for the sand since you can play it with a drink in your hand — not that anyone enjoys an adult beverage on the beach; after all, it’s prohibited, of course. Players face off over a pair of plastic barrels, flying discs in hand, and try to score points by landing your disc inside the can. Then move on to single events with a rousing round of bocce, a sport generally played on a crisply manicured lawn but easily adapted to hard-packed sand.

Finally, get the kids involved and let them put their beach shovels to good use digging out a personalized beach mini golf course. Just remember to fill in any holes you create.

New beach rules for 2020

The Town of Hilton Head Island’s beach ordinance now prohibits:

These new rules are to protect sea turtles. Shovels, holes and equipment left on the beach can trap tiny hatchlings on their way from their nests to the sea.

SUMMER CAMPS: STILL ON IN THE LOWCOUNTRY

Summer vacation is here, and with it the annual question faced by parents: what are we going to do with the kids? Whether you need care for them while you work, or want to get your children out of the house for a few hours so they don’t spend the whole day playing video games or watching Netflix, the Lowcountry has a great selection of summer camps.

Keeping them entertained by sending them to camp is still possible this summer. Though summer camp may look a bit different this year, with smaller groups to facilitate social distancing — many area camps are going ahead and welcoming campers; both in person and virtually.

Go online to hiltonheadmonthly.com to view our complete list of area camps. And don't forget the sunscreen and bug spray.