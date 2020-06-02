Father’s Day: Making Memories

Our gift advice this year is make him a handmade card and spend time with him doing something he finds fun. (OK, maybe get him one unique thing). The Lowcountry is full of adventures for fathers and their sons and daughters to enjoy together.

This Father’s Day, instead of focusing on what special thing to get dad, why not plan a great experience with him?

CATCH A WAVE

Though Hilton Head Island isn’t known for its incredible wave breaks, they are perfect for beginners of all ages to learn on. A foam surfboard and some sunscreen are all that’s needed to create a day that everyone will always remember.

GO HUNTING

The Sands beach park in Port Royal is the perfect place for a short walk on a raised wooden boardwalk alongside the Beaufort River. At the end of the boardwalk you can climb a four-story observation towner to take in the panoramic view. To look for small sharks teeth, get there just after high tide! Happy hunting.

EXPLORE OUTDOORS

The siren call of the great outdoors is being heard loud and clear in the Lowcountry, especially after families spend most of the spring cooped up at home. If you have an outdoorsy dad, a fun way to get him out and about is to visit the Coastal Discovery Museum.

Walk around the grounds an enjoy the insect and pollinator house, butterfly garden and marsh tacky horses. The museum is offering a limited number of nature tours.

For details, go to www.coastaldiscovery.org.

STEP INTO HISTORY

Some of the most fascinating chapters of history have been written in the Lowcountry. Step back in time with tours by Heritage Library, which are scheduled to resume this month.

Be immersed in Civil War history with a visit to Fort Mitchel (limit of eight people per tour for social distancing) or get spooked with some haunted history ghost stories from the Zion Cemetery. History also comes to life at Zion Cemetery and Baynard Mausoleum as costumed tour guides share stories of Hilton Head Island’s past. Explore the island’s oldest structure and learn about the planters who built it. For details, go to www.heritagelib.org.

CATCH A FISH

Dad might want to enjoy an afternoon at the park. On Hilton Head Island, play catch at Crossing Park or relax and enjoy fishing from the dock or banks at Jarvis Creek Park.

BASEBALL BY THE BOOKS

Still have an urge to give dad a gift? If he’s a baseball fan, here are engrossing books that will tide him over as he waits for Opening Day, which could come in early July pending an agreement between the owners and players.

“The Summer Game,” by Roger Angell chronicles the late 1960s and early 1970s. From sitting in the stands watching a spring training game, to the bungling and lovable expansion Mets, and the joy of watching phenom Vida Blue pitch, Angell, a senior editor and staff writer at the New Yorker, writes with humor and sharp insight.

In “Bottom of the 33rd: Hope, Redemption, and Baseball’s Longest Game,” Dan Barry, a New York Times columnist, recounts the classic 1981 minor league marathon by talking to just about everybody involved. From future MLB stars Wade Boggs and Cal Ripken Jr., to the devoted fans, umpires and workers who witnessed the game turn from a cool spring evening to a chilling Easter morning, Barry captures the scene of the memorable 33-inning contest.