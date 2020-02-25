Essential South: The Lowcountry on Instagram

INFLUENCERS ARE INSTAGRAM USERS WHO HAVE USED THEIR CREDIBILITY AND VOICE TO BUILD AN AUDIENCE. BECAUSE HILTON HEAD ISLAND AND BLUFFTON ARE PICTURE-PERFECT, MANY NATIONAL AND LOCAL BRANDS LOOK TO PARTNER WITH INFLUENCERS IN THE LOWCOUNTRY. MONTHLY REACHED OUT TO SOME AND ASKED THEM TO SEND US SOME OF THEIR FAVORITE LOCAL SHOTS. HERE’S WHAT THEY SHARED WITH US.

@faustisland

Photographer Amber Faust met her husband Matthew years ago on a tiny Caribbean Island and it’s been charming chaos since. They live on Hilton Head Island and have three kids; ages 13, 4 and 3. “Somehow along the way we became an accidental family of influencers,” she wrote in her profile. She also has a website, faustisland.com, where she blogs about family, lifestyle and health topics.

@bellestrategies

Rachel Creveling is the owner of Belle Strategies Marketing Agency and she holds a special place in her heart for Old Town Bluffton. It was the first stop on a 2015 road trip that led to her family moving to the Lowcountry the following year.

@cruisingwiththekinards

Brian Kinard is a local Realtor and“Cruising With The Kinards” started last year as an engaging and entertaining way to inform people about the Hilton Head Island real estate market. It’s also a social channel for Mollie Kinard and Brian to feature the Lowcountry’s active outdoor lifestyle, outdoor environments and diverse ecosystems, and to show others how all these things combined make Hilton Head and the Lowcountry a great place to live, work and play.

@totumwomen

Erin Erenberg is an attorney, mom of three and founder of Totum, a company that celebrates moms through online support, products, events and advocacy. She and her family moved to Hilton Head Island from Los Angeles last year and live on North Forest Beach. “I’ve been coming to Hilton Head since I was a little girl, and we’re excited to call it home,” she wrote on her page. Totum has partnered with brands like Happiest Baby, Lunya, ThirdLove and Hatch.

@thelowcountryedit

Adrienne LeBlanc of Bluffton is a small business owner with a star-spangled heart and a deep love for living on the coast. She is known for her self-deprecating humor and knowledge of WWII history as well as leading a healthy, active lifestyle. She has showcased Selena King Jewelry, Tory Burch and other national and local brands.

Portrait photos by Celia Carroll @harbouraffair

@HereInHiltonHead

Madeline Cox is a Hilton Head Island resident who loves having Folly Field Beach right in her backyard. She tries to never miss a sunset and describes herself as a “tourist turned local.” Cox invites brands that are interested in collaborating to DM her.

@nachobasicmom

Stephanie Cole is a Hilton Head Island“newbie” and stay-at-home mom. She loves fashion, reading and exploring the island and surrounding areas with her husband, Michael and two kids. Her Instagram feed includes posts about crafts, products she loves, child-raising tips and more.