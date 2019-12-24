Tame The Chaos

Organization has become big business — just ask best-selling author and Japanese organiza-tion guru Marie Kondo. Sure, her folding methods open up space in your drawers, and pondering whether each item you own brings you joy does make it easier to decide whether to toss something, but sometimes those methods don’t work for everyone. It might be time to call in a professional.

“My customers include individuals. I help people with their daily actionable paper so that tasks are completed in a timely manner and they feel less overwhelmed with all of their paper,” said Stefanie Ardoin, owner of Island Organizing and a certified Sunday Bas-ket Workshop Organizer and a certified Complete In-Home Paper Organizer. “I will also work with people on other paper projects: tax preparation, old files to purge and bringing it altogether in a way that is more manageable.”

Organizing has always been some-thing that comes naturally to Ardoin. During her work over the past 30 years in Louisiana as an administrator for an ENT and facial plastic surgery practice, she had many opportunities to organize people and processes. “I mainly worked at improving workflows and processes in the office. This lead to working with our physicians, friends and family in their homes and offices helping them to get organized in their home life and work life,” she said. “This part of my life was always fulfilling watching the transformation of others and how these changes would give them relief and enjoyment.”

Being able to help others in this way gave her the idea to start her business once she moved to Hilton Head Island in 2018.

Still not convinced you need professional help? Consider your closet: It speaks volumes about your life. Are the clothes color-coded, or are there towering piles on the floor? A company like Closets By Design can help you organize your closet — and your life. Closets By Design has been around for about 30 years, but is relatively new to the Hilton Head area. The company services Hilton Head, Bluffton, Savannah, and along the entire South Carolina coast up to North Myrtle Beach. Its services also include building custom pantries, home offices, garage cabinets and flooring, laundry rooms, craft rooms, entertainment areas, but-lers’ pantries, and wall beds.

“We opened our doors in January 2018 and are one of 50 independently owned and operated franchises. Ev-erything is custom-cut in our shop and showroom in North Charleston, and we have 16 designers who work out of their homes in each territory,” said owner Dena Brown. “The designers bring the showroom to you, providing an in-home consultation where they can see your space(s), listen to your needs, design and price out various options while they are with the client.

”The majority of Closets By Design’s clients are homeowners, but the com-pany has recently started working with a few builders.

“We are a proud to be a part of the Hilton Head Area Home Builders Associ-ation,” Brown said. “Our greatest satis-faction comes from a repeat client calling us with another project. There is nothing more gratifying. All of our designers and installers are employees, not sub-con-tractors. They are highly trained, respect-ful of your homes, and are even offered health insurance and 401(k) in effort to keep high quality, healthy employees.”

Featured Supporters

ISLAND ORGANIZING

Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

707.714.1338 islandorganizing@gmail.com www.islandorganizing.net

We help people organize their paper, home and office with functional systems to increase their productivity and save them time.

Closets By Design Serving the Lowcountry

843.225.6725 www.closetsbydesign.com

Specializing in custom closets and home office. Closets By Design can design an attractive storage space for any area of your home that needs organizing, from the pantry to the garage and everywhere in between.

Don’t miss out! Sign up for our newsletter at www.shopmorelocal.org for local events, activities, specials and more!