Holiday Headaches

IT’S THE HOLIDAYS—THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR. WHAT COULD GO WRONG? TURNS OUT, PLENTY. BELOW, LOWCOUNTRY RESIDENTS GET REAL ABOUT THEIR HOLIDAY MISHAPS.

“My parents had just finished an extensive kitchen renovation complete with new cabinets. I was making a holiday casserole and the broiler caught the dish on fire, and somehow I managed to catch the new cabinets on fire. I'm not allowed to cook there anymore.”

Ashley Cranford

“Once, on Christmas Eve we woke up to a huge crash. We ran downstairs to discover the tree had fallen over and made a huge mess. Smashed gifts, broken glass, power went out, etc. I still get very nervous around Christmas trees.”

Mike Barbano

“When I was a kid, all I wanted for Christmas was a pair of Air Jordans. I was so thrilled on Christmas morning when I saw the Nike box in front of the tree. Sadly though, there were 2 left shoes in the box. That kind of thing stays with you.”

Genevieve Russell

“I actually pulled my back out during the holidays last year and couldn’t move. I couldn’t get out of bed and drive to see my family. It was pretty sad. I ate Taco Bell alone on Christmas Eve.”

Tony Brown

Every holiday we'd go to my grandfather’s farm. One time, every person there got sick from eating deviled eggs. I was the only person who didn’t and the only person who wasn’t out of commission for 3 days. I still won’t go near a deviled egg.”

Ravenel Richardson

“When I was a misguided teen, some friends and I thought it would be a good idea to drive the club golf carts into a lagoon. It wasn’t. We got in a TON of trouble. We definitely got coal in our stockings that year. Along with a hefty attorney bill.”

Dylan Bailey

"One holiday I wish I could forget was the one when I got neutered. I had to wear some weird lamp shade contraption on my head for like 2 weeks. It was awful."

Mr. Henry

“Last year, I invited my family to spend Thanksgiving with us. I got the flu and my husband had to do everything. Kids, cook, entertain… all of it.

Andrea Creuzer

“I brought oyster dressing to a holiday party and when I got there, the dish exploded all over the host’s kitchen. It was really loud and really embarrassing. But a heck of an icebreaker.”

Scott Skager