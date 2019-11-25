From Few, Many

After meeting in various temporary facilities, the fellowship moved in December 1998 to its current, permanent location at 3800 Main Street. A few months later, on Easter Sunday 1999, the fellowship became a fully recognized Southern Baptist church, with a membership of 100.

North Island Baptist Church began gathering in fall 1994 as a fellowship of seven families who wanted a Southern Baptist church on the north end of Hilton Head Island.

North Island Baptist is a small, non-liturgical, God-centered church that offers a traditional worship service with a clear proclamation of God’s truth. The church’s mission is to encourage as many people as possible to have a relationship with God through Jesus Christ.

“It’s a great place to be, a great place to worship,” the church’s pastor, Dr. Charles Kessler, said.

North Island Baptist is made up of experienced Christians as well as new believers. There are even a few Roman Catholics who attend the services, providing an ecumenical perspective within the fellowship of the church.

Kessler, who has been a minister for almost 50 years, said the church is the most loving, caring, gracious church he’s ever been involved with.

Ordained as a minister in 1973, Kessler became pastor of North Island Baptist in 2017. Before that, he’d been a chaplain in the U.S. Navy for 28 years. He also has served churches in Kentucky and Georgia.

“I’ve seen a lot of pastors and met a lot of pastors,” North Island Baptist Church elder John Ballenger said. “Charlie is, by far, without a doubt, the best representative of the Word of God that I’ve met in my life.”

Kessler is serious about his role as pastor and thankful for the opportunity. He struggled with a speech impediment as a child and received speech therapy throughout elementary school.The fact that God turned a little boy with challenges into a pastor who enjoys preaching is proof enough to Kessler that he’s in the right place.

“I’m just a guy that God called to preach,” Kessler said.

ADVENT The church will begin to celebrate Advent on Dec. 1 and gather for a Christmas dinner on Dec. 8. Worship services are at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, with Christian Education at 9:30 a.m. For more information on North Island Baptist Church, visit www.northislandbc.org or call 843-689-3800.

North Island provides a traditional Baptist worship service, singing hymns out of the hymnbook and preaching clearly biblically-based sermons. The service is supported by Karl Cline who leads the singing and Kiril Zahariev as the pianist. Zahariev was classically-trained and won the prestigious Claude Kahn International Piano Competition in 1995 in Paris. He is planning a Spring concert at the church. The event will be free and open to the public.